NICB Names New Vice President Of Communications

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooke Kelley joins the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) as vice president of communications effective June 24. Kelley will lead the NICB's award-winning media relations, video, social media, and marketing team bringing public awareness to the issues of insurance fraud and vehicle theft.

Kelley succeeds Chief Communications Officer and Vice President of Communications, Roger Morris, who is retiring at the end of June after 11 years at NICB and more than 20 years in insurance industry communications.

Kelley comes to NICB with strong experience in the insurance industry and news media. Since 2013, she has served as assistant vice president of public affairs leading several industry policy and communications campaigns at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA). Kelley previously worked as an on-air reporter and anchor for more than 10 years in both Savannah, Ga., and Traverse City, Mich.

Kelley graduated with honors from Loyola University Chicago, with a Bachelor of Communication Studies. She has earned a Master of Education from Cappella University. Kelley is also currently enrolled in the Master of Public Policy and Administration at Northwestern University.

