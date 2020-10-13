NICB's Hot Wheels: America's Top Ten Most Stolen Vehicle Makes

The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and determines the vehicle make, model, and model year most reported stolen in 2019.

The most stolen vehicles in the nation during 2019 were:

STOLEN 1 Ford Pick-Up (Full Size) 38,938 2006 2 Honda Civic 33,220 2000 3 Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size) 32,583 2004 4 Honda Accord 30,745 1997 5 Toyota Camry 15,656 2007 6 Nissan Altima 13,355 2015 7 Toyota Corolla 12,137 2018 8 Dodge Pick-Up (Full Size) 11,292 2001 9 GMC Pick-Up (Full Size) 11,164 2018 10 Honda CR-V 10,094 2001

While the Ford pick-ups are a treasured target by thieves, when categorized by model year, the 2000 Honda Civic had the most thefts followed by the 1997 Honda Accord.

The top ten model, makes and years swiped in 2019 were:

1 2000 Honda Civic 4,731 2 1997 Honda Accord 3,563 3 2006 Ford Pick-Up (Full Size) 3,061 4 2004 Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size) 2,099 5 2019 Ram Pick-Up (Full Size) 1,547 6 2001 Honda CRV 1,394 7 2015 Nissan Altima 1,349 8 2001 Dodge Pick-Up (Full Size) 1,174 9 2019 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 1,110 10 2018 GMC Pick-Up (Full Size) 1,101

In 2019, the top three model years stolen were 2018 vehicles (47,859 thefts), followed by 2019 models (45,188 thefts), and 2017 models (39,425 thefts).

As thefts remain high, NICB recommends drivers follow these four layers of protection to guard against vehicle theft:

1. Common Sense — the commonsense approach to protection is the easiest and most cost-effective way to thwart would-be thieves. You should always:

Remove your keys from the ignition

Lock your doors/close your windows

Park in a well-lit area

2. Warning Device — the second layer of protection is a visible or audible device which alerts thieves that your vehicle is protected. Popular devices include:

Audible alarms

Steering column collars

Steering wheel/brake pedal lock

Brake locks

Wheel locks

Theft deterrent decals

Identification markers in or on vehicle

VIN etching

Micro dot marking

3. Immobilizing Device — the third layer of protection is a device which prevents thieves from bypassing your ignition and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some electronic devices have computer chips in ignition keys. Other devices inhibit the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine until a hidden switch or button is activated. Some examples are:

Smart keys

Fuse cut-offs

Kill switches

Starter, ignition, and fuel pump disablers

Wireless ignition authentication

4. Tracking Device — the final layer of protection is a tracking device which emits a signal to police or a monitoring station when the vehicle is stolen. Tracking devices are very effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles. Some systems employ "telematics" which combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.

