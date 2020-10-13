NICB's Hot Wheels: America's Top Ten Most Stolen Vehicle Makes
Oct 13, 2020, 07:00 ET
DES PLAINES, Ill., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Car thieves have a new favorite target: the Ford Full Size Pick-Up. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's latest "Hot Wheels" report, which includes crime data from across the country, Ford Full Size Pick-Ups were the most stolen vehicle in 2019, supplanting the Honda Civic as the top target of theft.
The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and determines the vehicle make, model, and model year most reported stolen in 2019.
The most stolen vehicles in the nation during 2019 were:
|
RANK
|
VEHICLE
|
#
|
MOST FREQUENT
|
1
|
Ford Pick-Up (Full Size)
|
38,938
|
2006
|
2
|
Honda Civic
|
33,220
|
2000
|
3
|
Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size)
|
32,583
|
2004
|
4
|
Honda Accord
|
30,745
|
1997
|
5
|
Toyota Camry
|
15,656
|
2007
|
6
|
Nissan Altima
|
13,355
|
2015
|
7
|
Toyota Corolla
|
12,137
|
2018
|
8
|
Dodge Pick-Up (Full Size)
|
11,292
|
2001
|
9
|
GMC Pick-Up (Full Size)
|
11,164
|
2018
|
10
|
Honda CR-V
|
10,094
|
2001
While the Ford pick-ups are a treasured target by thieves, when categorized by model year, the 2000 Honda Civic had the most thefts followed by the 1997 Honda Accord.
The top ten model, makes and years swiped in 2019 were:
|
1
|
2000 Honda Civic
|
4,731
|
2
|
1997 Honda Accord
|
3,563
|
3
|
2006 Ford Pick-Up (Full Size)
|
3,061
|
4
|
2004 Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size)
|
2,099
|
5
|
2019 Ram Pick-Up (Full Size)
|
1,547
|
6
|
2001 Honda CRV
|
1,394
|
7
|
2015 Nissan Altima
|
1,349
|
8
|
2001 Dodge Pick-Up (Full Size)
|
1,174
|
9
|
2019 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee
|
1,110
|
10
|
2018 GMC Pick-Up (Full Size)
|
1,101
In 2019, the top three model years stolen were 2018 vehicles (47,859 thefts), followed by 2019 models (45,188 thefts), and 2017 models (39,425 thefts).
As thefts remain high, NICB recommends drivers follow these four layers of protection to guard against vehicle theft:
1. Common Sense — the commonsense approach to protection is the easiest and most cost-effective way to thwart would-be thieves. You should always:
- Remove your keys from the ignition
- Lock your doors/close your windows
- Park in a well-lit area
2. Warning Device — the second layer of protection is a visible or audible device which alerts thieves that your vehicle is protected. Popular devices include:
- Audible alarms
- Steering column collars
- Steering wheel/brake pedal lock
- Brake locks
- Wheel locks
- Theft deterrent decals
- Identification markers in or on vehicle
- VIN etching
- Micro dot marking
3. Immobilizing Device — the third layer of protection is a device which prevents thieves from bypassing your ignition and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some electronic devices have computer chips in ignition keys. Other devices inhibit the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine until a hidden switch or button is activated. Some examples are:
- Smart keys
- Fuse cut-offs
- Kill switches
- Starter, ignition, and fuel pump disablers
- Wireless ignition authentication
4. Tracking Device — the final layer of protection is a tracking device which emits a signal to police or a monitoring station when the vehicle is stolen. Tracking devices are very effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles. Some systems employ "telematics" which combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.
REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)or submitting a form on our website.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public awareness. The NICB is supported by more than 1,300 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $496 billion in insurance premiums in 2018, or more than 81 percent of the nation's property/casualty insurance. That includes more than 92 percent ($254 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.
