Niche Tourism Market Report 2024 - The Impact and Challenges of Niche Tourism

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thematic Intelligence - Niche Tourism (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at the theme of niche tourism and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry. This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result of niche tourism.

It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how destinations and companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout. This report focus is on Niche Tourism.



Key Highlights



Niche tourism is now recognized across the entire industry, with many companies looking to differentiate their brand from others. Niche tourism has many similarities with the experience economy because niche tourists are constantly searching for engaging and unique experiences that match their interests. Niche tourism has the opportunity to set any company or destination apart, providing the ability to differentiate itself in the hypercompetitive travel landscape today.

There are identifiable examples across the travel and tourism supply chain where embracing a niche can increase brand awareness and aid its competitive position. Leaders in the field have identified a specific target market and can offer an alternative product to the traditional sun and beach holiday, which adequately meets the niche tourist needs.

Niche tourism can be divided into both 'macro' and 'micro' niches. What is most prevalent is that this is a complete shift away from the traditional mass tourism model where tourists simply walk into a travel agent store and book a sun and beach holiday. The four macro niches identified here are environmental, cultural, urban, and emerging niche themes. Under each macro niche, there is a list of micro-niches that function as a traveler's inspiration today. There are many niche tourism types including adventure tourism, dark tourism, eco-tourism, gastronomic tourism, agri-tourism and rural tourism.



Scope



This thematic report provides an overview of the impact niche tourism has on the travel sector and seeks to understand some of the contributory factors. The key trends within this theme are split into three categories: consumer trends, enterprise trends, and industry trends. Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways countries and companies have responded to the impact of this theme's growth and what they are doing to grow with this theme.



Key Report Benefits

Understand the current niche tourism trends within the travel landscape today and how these will escalate in the near future.

Assess how travel and tourism companies such as tour operators, OTAs and DMOs are utilizing niche tourism to drive revenues.

Acknowledge the potential pitfalls of using niche tourism by understanding the social, cultural, and environmental effects on the destination.

Discover recommendations for businesses involved in niche tourism.

The thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

All across the travel and tourism supply chain, now have an opportunity to capitalize on niche tourism, and there are notable examples of this.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Consumer trends

Enterprise trends

Industry trends

Industry Analysis

The impact of niche tourism

The challenges of niche tourism

Recommendations

Case studies

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Social media trends

Value Chain

Third-party suppliers

Direct suppliers

Ancillary suppliers

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Travel intermediaries sector scorecard

Company Coverage

Accor

Airbnb

Alux Caverna Lounge

Atlantic

Booking Holdings

British Airways

Carnival Corporation

Celebrity Cruises

Chernobyl Tour

Comcast Corp

Despagar.com Group

Eva Air

Expedia Group

Friendly Planet Travel

GAdventures

Gaggan

Genting Malaysia

Gourmet on Tour

Hays Travel

Hemingway's Lounge

IHG

Intrepid Travel

Kimpton Hotels

Kuoni

Merlin Entertainments

Las Vegas Sands

MGM Resorts International

Miral Asset Group

Mirazur

Norma 2.0

Norwegian Cruise Lines

Makemytrip.com

Megacruise

On the Beach

OYO

Rainforest Cafe

Responsible Travel

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment

SIM Holdings

Soviet Tours

STA Travel

The Northern Lights Bar

TUI Group

Virgin Atlantic

United Airlines

Universal Studios

Walt Disney

WestJet

Wynn Resorts

Young Pioneer Tours

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qlh2v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets