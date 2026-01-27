Nichiha Makes a Vertical Statement at IBS 2026 with Towering Architectural Wall Panel Display

Miraia tower installation anchors a showcase of new high-performance, code-compliant cladding solutions for modern construction

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichiha USA will attend the 2026 NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from Feb. 17–19 in booth W5177 in the West Hall. The company's Miraia Designer Series, Complete Trim Suite, and ConcreteBoard Concrete Series will be making their debut at IBS, including a 16-foot-tall tower display featuring new high-gloss Miraia panels in Royal Blue.

Nichiha’s Royal Blue Miraia pairs showroom-level visual impact with fiber-cement durability, integrated rainscreen performance, and long-term exterior resilience.

"Builders are under more pressure than ever to deliver durability, efficiency, and curb appeal at scale," said Kenny Collins, Sales Director, Residential Division at Nichiha USA. "Our Architectural Wall Panel systems are designed to help teams build with confidence, offering commercial-grade performance, faster installs, and the flexibility to meet modern design expectations without compromising reliability."

Engineered for both residential and commercial projects, the Nichiha Architectural Wall Panel (AWP) system delivers design versatility, installation efficiency, and long-term performance, without the maintenance demands of traditional materials like wood, concrete, or metal.

NICHIHA USA UNVEILS COMPLETE SOLUTIONS AT IBS:

Miraia Designer Series – Now in Royal Blue, featuring a unique reflective, high-gloss finish that complements sleek, modern designs.

On Wednesday, Feb. 18, dealers and media are invited to attend a VIP/Media Happy Hour in the booth to close out the day from 4-5 p.m. Learn more about Nichiha on the IBS show directory.

About NICHIHA

Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 3,000 people across 13 locations worldwide, including a manufacturing facility in Macon, Georgia. Nichiha creates long-term value for architects, builders, and contractors through innovative building material solutions that offer durability, a wide range of colors, styles, and textures, and customized support to meet any specification—helping customers get the most out of their projects. To learn more, visit https://nichiha.com.

