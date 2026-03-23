NICHOLAS AIR the Premium Private Air Travel Provider Upgrades Fleet In-Flight Connectivity with Starlink

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NICHOLAS AIR, the premium private air travel provider of Fractional Ownership and Private Jet Card Programs, is upgrading its onboard inflight connectivity with the installation of Starlink's next-generation aviation system. This strategic integration ensures NICHOLAS AIR Members have access to reliable high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi that matches the performance of today's land-based networks.

Utilizing Starlink's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, passengers are easily able to conduct 4K video conferencing, stream high-definition content, and manage large-file transfers in the air as effortlessly as in your home or office.

"With the installation of Starlink across our fleet, we continue our commitment to deliver an elevated, ultra-luxury experience on every mission," said Fernando Pineda, Chief Technology Officer. "It is essential that we provide our Members with reliable, fast, and seamless connectivity for their business, entertainment, or personal communication needs. This significant upgrade reflects our ongoing commitment to invest in technology that enhances the bespoke service that NICHOLAS AIR is known for."

The Future of In-Flight Reliability

Starlink, engineered by SpaceX, operates the world's largest constellation of satellites to provide broadband internet access globally, including over remote landscapes and oceans. Unlike legacy systems that often suffer from high latency and environmental interference, Starlink's phased array antenna features no moving parts, ensuring greater reliability and performance from the moment a passenger steps onboard until they reach their destination.

With the frustration of current in-flight connectivity systems, we are confident Starlink will significantly enhance our Member's onboard experience and pleasure, by removing the barriers and installing technology that truly allows for consistent high-speed internet.

This fleet-wide upgrade is part of NICHOLAS AIR's broader initiative of investing in leading-edge technology, further solidifying its reputation of fostering a culture that embraces change and innovation.

About NICHOLAS AIR

NICHOLAS AIR is the premier leader in luxury private aviation and Home-Based Part 135 flight operations, recognized as the largest independently owned and operated air travel provider led by its original Pilot, Founder, and CEO. The company operates one of the nation's youngest and most exclusive fleets and is known for its Private Jet Card Programs, Fractional Ownership, and elite Part 135 Pilot career development programs.

Media Contact:

Paxton Song

[email protected]

www.nicholasair.com

SOURCE Nicholas Air