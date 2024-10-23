Nichole Robillard joins Red Lobster as Chief Marketing Officer

World's largest seafood chain appoints seasoned industry executive to drive brand marketing and growth efforts

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® today announced the appointment of Nichole Robillard as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Robillard will oversee the company's marketing, communications, and culinary teams, reporting directly to CEO Damola Adamolekun. She will play a key role in shaping the future of the brand across Red Lobster's 545 restaurants in the United States and Canada.

"Nichole's ability to blend creative vision with operational expertise makes her the perfect leader for this role," said Adamolekun. "As we look to reconnect with longtime guests and reach new audiences, Nichole's leadership will help us remind the world what they love about Red Lobster and invite them to experience it again. I am confident that with her guidance, we will achieve these goals and strengthen our position in the industry."

With over 20 years of experience, Robillard has built a distinguished career driving growth for multi-unit restaurants, retailers, and global food and beverage brands—working across both the agency and industry sides. Most recently, she led Smokey Bones through a rebranding and transformational period, leveraging her love for storytelling and creative thinking to build a more compelling and relevant brand.

Nichole's early career on the operations side of the restaurant industry, including opening a farm-to-table restaurant in Washington, D.C., is a testament to her hands-on approach and love for bringing great experiences to life. She holds B.A. in English and Communication Arts from Villanova University and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Florida Atlantic University and currently serves on the Advisory Board for Women in Restaurant Leadership (WiRL), where she advocates for the advancement and empowerment of female leaders.

