Nick Boulle Joins FASTMD Racing at the 2023 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Boulle of de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry, an independent jewelry salon in Dallas and Houston, is confirmed to race with FASTMD Racing at the prestigious Rolex 24 on January 28th and 29th at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. With teams racing around the clock for 24 hours, the Rolex is recognized as one of the world's premier endurance races as it is a true test of fortitude and strength.

Nick Boulle #87 Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan in the LMP3 class

Boulle completes the squad with a lineup of James Vance (CAN), Yu Kanamaru (JAP) and Antonio Serravalle (CAN), bringing a wealth of experience to the FASTMD team. They enter the race confident that both car and crew are prepared to take on this monumental challenge as they have been working tirelessly in anticipation of the event. The team gets behind the wheel of #87 Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan in the LMP3 class.

Kicking off the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, this year's race marks the 61st Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and the seventh time that Boulle has driven on the famed track. As the crown jewel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the historic race features competition in five classes: the headlining Daytona Prototype International (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), and the GTD PRO class. This year, a full entry list of 61-car grid, including 9 entries in the LMP3 class will compete for a podium finish. This is the highest entry list since 2014.

"I'm really looking forward to racing with the FASTMD team," said Boulle. "I've been preparing for this race for the past couple of months and I'm looking forward to working together with the team to hopefully secure a podium finish."

Boulle brings years of experience on the world's greatest endurance racecourses including Le Mans, Spa-Francorchamps and Daytona. His greatest notoriety may be when he became the first certified Rolex retailer to win the Rolex 24 At Daytona in the LMPC class with Performance Tech Motorsports in 2017. In addition, Boulle has previously secured several podium placements.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona will take the green flag on Saturday, January 28 at 1:40 pm EST. Fans can watch the action live on Peacock and USA Network. The race will be broadcast on a mixture of NBC broadcast and streaming properties.

Follow us on social media, @deboulle, @nickboulle for the latest news and updates.

About de Boulle Motorsports / de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry

de Boulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry has for both jewelry and timepieces. With Nick Boulle at the helm, the team has competed in races across the United States and Europe, specializing in endurance racing at speeds of 200 miles per hour. In 2017, de Boulle won the Rolex 24 at Daytona. de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle. Over the years, they have assembled an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry and timepieces unsurpassed in their elegance and depth in selection. de Boulle has served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the pre-eminent independently owned jewelers in the United States with locations in Dallas and Houston. For more information, visit deBoulle.com .

About FASTMD Racing

Tampa, FL - FASTMD Racing first appeared in the IMSA series in the 2019 season led by Dr. Farhan Siddiqi. The team has since tallied up a total of 7 podiums and 3 wins while competing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in both the TCR and GS classes. In 2021, FASTMD Racing made their debut in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship at Petit Le Mans - Road Atlanta, finishing P4. The team went on to finish no lower than P5 in WeatherTech competition in 2022 and attained pole position at the Six Hours of the Glen. For more information, visit fastmdracing.com Follow on Facebook: FASTMD Racing and Instagram: @fastmdracing

SOURCE deBoulle Diamond and Jewelry