Nick Eshkenazi appointed Chief Digital Officer at Prezzee

C-suite hire bolsters Prezzee's global expansion plans

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital gifting company Prezzee has announced the appointment of Nick Eshkenazi as its Chief Digital Officer.

Nick Eshkenazi - New Prezzee Chief Digital Officer

Prezzee was founded in Australia in 2014 and has since expanded into North America, New Zealand and the UK. In the role as Chief Digital Officer, Nick leads the brand's digital, data, engineering and technology strategy, and the execution of its future product roadmap and technology vision. This comes at a time when Prezzee is extending its global footprint rapidly in North America and other parts of Europe. The Chief Digital Officer is a newly created role with a focus on creating new value through the smart use of digital solutions, platforms, technologies, services and processes.

Nick, who joined the business in July and is based in Australia, has a successful track record of digital innovation for global retail brands such as Woolworths and Costco, where he created award-winning solutions and innovative products and services. He has more than 25 years of experience, and two decades with US-led global businesses. Earlier this year he was recognized with the Top 10 Chief Digital Officer - APAC 2022 Award by CIO Outlook .

Prezzee's Global CEO, Jamie Samaha, says: "We are on a mission to ignite human connections through remarkable digital gifting moments. It is my strong belief that under Nick's leadership, Prezzee will continue to lead the market through its innovative technology and unique personalized digital experiences. We are assembling a world-class executive team to cement our place as the number one digital gifting platform on the planet, and it is exciting to have someone with Nick's leadership capabilities joining us on our journey."

Nick Eshkenazi, Chief Digital Officer, says: "Prezzee has made considerable headway in the disruption of the digital gifting space. The journey ahead is exciting - to transform what is already in place into a global and world-leading platform - which connects people across the globe powered by personalized experiences. With a truly purposeful approach to innovation, our aim is to build a talented global team and deliver on Prezzee's ambitious growth plans."

About Prezzee

Prezzee is a global digital gifting business that prides itself on creating remarkable gifting moments for consumers, businesses and 1,000+ brand partners across the world. Founded in 2014, Prezzee has evolved from a two-person Australian start-up to a global business and operations in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Biography - Nick Eshkenazi

Chief Digital Officer

Nick has more than 25 years of experience across the retail, financial services and technology sectors and will be central to Prezzee's global expansion plans, and continued product and customer experience innovation.

As CDO at Prezzee, Nick leads the brand's digital, technology and data strategy and the execution of its future product roadmap and technology vision. The Chief Digital Officer (CDO) is a newly created role reporting to the CEO, with the overall responsibility to enable growth and strategic renewal by transforming Prezzee into a world-leading digital company, through the development and execution of the digital and technology strategy. They will focus on creating new value through the smart use of digital tools, platforms, technologies, services and processes.

Prior to joining Prezzee, he was Chief Digital Technology Officer at the Woolworths Group. In this role, he established an award-winning, world-class digital technology, data and engineering capability, and played a critical role in creating and successfully executing the multi-year digital transformation and products strategy, enabling and growing the company's eCommerce, Loyalty and Financial Services businesses.

Nick has also held CDO, CTO and CIO roles at global organizations such as Costco, Fanatics and USAA, where he has been responsible for award-winning solutions and innovative patented products and services. This includes his work at Woolworths playing a key role in the business being recognized as the #1 Online Retailer and Best Online Service for three consecutive years.

He is also a globally recognized industry speaker on a wide variety of topics in the digital transformation, operational excellence and technology innovation domains. His achievements were recently recognized by CIO Outlook with the Top 10 Chief Digital Officer Award - APAC 2022.

