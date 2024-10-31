Nick Harness Joins Fringe Benefit Group as Chief Information Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fringe Benefit Group (FBG), an industry leader in the design, implementation and administration of benefit plans for government contractors, restaurants, retail, and staffing companies, today announced that Nick Harness has joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Harness brings extensive technology and business leadership experience to FBG, where he is focused on enhancing platform features, optimizing the user experience and pushing data-driven insights to customers.

Over the past two decades, Harness has served in various technology leadership roles across JPMorgan Chase's Asset Management Division and Morgan Stanley's Research Division in New York City where he delivered technology solutions on a global scale. Most recently, Nick served as Chief Information Officer at Kestra Holdings, an Austin-based wealth management company, where he helped the company achieve rapid growth acceleration through technology modernization and innovation.

"We are very excited to have Nick join the FBG team. His vast experience in delivering innovative technology solutions across financial services industries will allow FBG to launch major technology enhancements on our platform and better streamline benefits administration for our customers. We look forward to a steady announcement of new features for our customers in the months ahead," said Travis West, CEO of Fringe Benefit Group.

"I can't wait to work with FBG's leadership to further accelerate our product and technology development strategy and help our customers – hardworking Americans – understand and easily access their benefits. My mission is to give our customers the best features and functionalities through a significant investment in technology and innovation," said Harness.

Harness received his MBA from New York University and a Bachelor of Engineering (Honors) degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from South Bank University, London, UK.

FBG has more than four decades of industry expertise providing customized benefit programs for government contractors, restaurants, retail, and staffing companies via its flagship products, The Contractors Plan and The American Worker. Through its nationwide network of independent brokers and agents, FBG offers products from the industry's leading carriers and is recognized for its full-service suite of tools and services that greatly reduce the burden of plan enrollment and administration for employers with hourly and part-time workers.

