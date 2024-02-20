Nick Lambie of Ziebart Awarded Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

Former U.S. Air Force MSG Recognized for Outstanding Performance as a Franchise Owner

PHOENIX, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) today named Nick Lambie, owner of Ziebart in Morgantown, WV, as a 2023 Franchisee of the Year. Lambie was honored at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix, AZ, for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator.

Ziebart franchise owner Nick Lambie is recognized at the International Franchise Association 2024 Annual Convention as a 2023 Franchisee of the Year. Lambie has owned his hometown store in Morgantown, WV with his brother, Mark Lambie, since 2019. Lambie is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. For more information on franchising with Ziebart, please visit: ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

Lambie has owned his hometown store with his brother, Mark Lambie, since 2019. Following his career as a U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant, Nick Lambie sought a new challenge that would continue his management and mentorship of people, while paying attention to detail and accomplishing the job. In the five years since, the Morgantown store has become one of the brand's top-performing stores and Nick Lambie's leadership has translated well to business ownership.

Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "We are proud to recognize Nick with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt his work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact."

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce, and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon.

In its 65th year in business, Ziebart operates more than 400 locations and 1,300 service centers in 19 states and 37 countries. The brand has been named #150 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® and a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review, citing the brand's strength as a franchisor with excellent benefits for veteran owners, such as waiving the franchise fee for veterans. Lambie, as a success story for veteran franchise ownership, will soon open his second location with his brother in Washington, PA later this year.

"If you take care of those around you, they'll take care of you in return. That message sits at the core of why I got into entrepreneurship in the first place," said Nick Lambie. "This award is an incredible honor and I'm happy to represent my brother, our store, our hometown, and the Ziebart brand overall as a Franchisee of the Year. Every award is a team award and I can't thank everyone that's helped me get here enough."

There are approximately 806,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.7 million direct jobs and generating over $858 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com .

About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 806,270 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.7 million direct jobs, $858.5 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

SOURCE Ziebart