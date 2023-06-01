Nick Popielski named Spire's first Vice President of Sustainability

News provided by

Spire Inc.

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

New role to oversee enterprise sustainability strategy

ST. LOUIS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon Spire's commitment to the environment, its customers and communities, Spire has named Nick Popielski their first Vice President of Sustainability.

In this role, Popielski is responsible for leading Spire's enterprise sustainability strategy to include environmental, social and governance priorities and commitments.

The new role builds on Popielski's previous position as Head of Environmental Commitment. Over the past two years, he and his team have led Spire's environmental efforts, developing new processes to reduce emissions, exploring alternative fuels and guiding Spire's overall approach to meeting its commitment to being a carbon neutral company by midcentury.

"Energy sustainability is a national priority, and creating this position speaks to how Spire values this important work," said Suzanne Sitherwood, Spire president and CEO. "With Nick's expertise in data and analytics, he has put Spire on a solid path to meet our environmental goals."

Popielski joined Spire in 2015, leading business and economic development. In Feb. 2021, his role expanded to also oversee Spire's environmental commitment. With this transition to a new role, Popielski will focus exclusively on sustainability.

Later this month, Spire will publish its annual Sustainability Report, updating progress made across four key priorities: the environment, safety, people and governance.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR), we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Media Contact:
Jason Merrill
314-342-3300
[email protected]

SOURCE Spire Inc.

