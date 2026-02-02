Spire Inc. Amends Redemption of 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) (the "Company") previously announced that it has delivered notice to holders of the Company's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: SR.PRA – CUSIP No.: 84857L309) (the "Series A Preferred Stock") of the Company's intent to redeem all 10,000 of its outstanding Series A Preferred Stock, par value $25.00 per share, liquidation preference $25,000 per share, and the corresponding depositary shares of the Company ("Depositary Shares"), each representing 1/1000th fractional interest in one share of Series A Preferred Stock.

As previously disclosed, the redemption date is February 13, 2026 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price is equal to $25.00 per Depositary Share (the "Base Redemption Amount"), plus all accrued and unpaid dividends up to, but not including, the Redemption Date (the "Accrued Dividends", and together with the Base Redemption Amount, the "Redemption Price").

The Company previously declared a regular quarterly dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock in an amount equal to $0.36875 per Depositary Share (the "Declared Dividend"), payable on February 17, 2026, for holders of the Series A Preferred Stock as of the previously announced record date, January 26, 2026 (the "Record Date"). Only holders of shares of Series A Preferred Stock as of the Record Date will be entitled to receive the Declared Dividend on February 17, 2026 with respect to such shares.

Payment of the Redemption Price will be made in two parts. First, the Depositary Shares will be redeemed on the Redemption Date at a redemption price equal to the Base Redemption Amount (equivalent to $25,000 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock), payable only to the holders of the Series A Preferred Stock as of the Redemption Date. Second, on February 17, 2026, holders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock as of the Record Date will receive the Declared Dividend, which represents the entirety of the Accrued Dividends.

There are no additional Accrued Dividends payable with respect to the Series A Preferred Stock. Following payment of the Redemption Price, the Company will have no further obligations with respect to dividends or other amounts on the redeemed shares.

Questions relating to, and requests for additional copies of, the notice of redemption and the related materials should be directed to Computershare Trust Company, N.A. for the redemption of the Series A Preferred Stock. The address for the redemption agent is as follows:

Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

Attn: Corporate Actions

150 Royall St., Suite 101

Canton, MA 02021

Investors in the Depositary Shares should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Depositary Shares for information about obtaining the redemption price for the Depositary Shares in which they have a beneficial interest.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and driving continuous improvement. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Spire's future operating results may be affected by various uncertainties and risk factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including weather conditions, economic factors, the competitive environment, governmental and regulatory policy and action, and risks associated with acquisitions. For a more complete description of these uncertainties and risk factors, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Megan McPhail

314-309-6563

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Jason Merrill

314-342-3300

[email protected]

SOURCE Spire Inc.