Nick Stanitz-Harper Announced as 2022 Titan 100 Recipient and Hall of Famer

Three-time winner to be recognized along with other influential Colorado leaders

DENVER, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive , Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Nick Stanitz-Harper, CRO and co-founder of Edison Interactive, as a 2022 Titan 100 recipient and Hall of Famer. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry, meeting criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion.

Collectively, the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 34,000 individuals and generate over $22 billion in annual revenue. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado's business landscape, representing technology, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, hospitality, entertainment, professional services, nonprofits and more.

"These passionate and driven Titans of Industry exemplify the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities and making Colorado a better place to work and live," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Stantiz-Harper , a Colorado native, is a long-time entrepreneur who has successfully built and managed several companies. As CRO and co-founder of Edison Interactive, he focuses on driving revenue and bringing strategic partners to the table. His ability to foster long-lasting, meaningful relationships coupled with his grit and determination have been pivotal in driving innovation and the long-term success of the organization.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to once again be named to the Titan 100 list and to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Being part of the Titan community over the past three years has been beyond rewarding. I've had the opportunity to meet and work with some of the most influential leaders in Colorado and the business leaders that make up this prestigious group are truly extraordinary," said Nick Stanitz-Harper, CRO and co-founder of Edison Interactive. "This honor is a testament to the entire team at Edison Interactive. I could not have achieved this accomplishment without the support of them, my family and friends and our dedicated partners."

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Colorado business community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Pete Aden Partner at Wipfli.

As a three-time winner and newly inducted Hall of Famer, Stanitz-Harper will be honored at an award ceremony hosted at Wings Over the Rockies on June 2, 2022. The unique cocktail-style event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike any other in the Colorado business community. This is the first year Titan CEO and Wipfli will present the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only twelve Titan 100 honorees as part of the inaugural commemoration.

Titan award recipients are allowed to make the Titan 100 list for up to three years, with each year getting progressively more challenging. To qualify for the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of unknown questions in front of a live judging committee. The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite entrepreneurs that have consistently demonstrated the characteristics of a Titan and who has been a pillar of our community over the last three years.

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf cars, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and more. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.edisoninteractive.com.

About Titan CEO

Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We also provide private, instructor-led peer groups for Titan CEO members. Held monthly, our CEO peer groups are designed to meet a CEO's unique needs as a business leader by facilitating curriculum that helps to build business valuation and tackle everyday business challenges. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking, and executive-level retreats. Through our community, we activate executives to grow as Titans of industry.

About Wipfli LLP

At Wipfli, we're committed to providing industry-focused assurance, accounting, tax and consulting services that make a lasting, positive impact on our clients — helping them overcome personal and business challenges and plan for future success. Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation, with more than 127,000 clients and 3,100 associates. We're proud to give our clients the value and experience of a diverse firm that specializes in a wide range of services and industries, dedicated to enduring results, outstanding service, and lifetime relationships. Learn more at wipfli.com

