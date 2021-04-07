Nickel Dime Syrups Bring Mixologist Flavor to Home Cocktails

OAKLAND, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The at-home mixology movement, which gained traction during 2020, just took a bold twist with the launch of Nickel Dime Cocktail Syrups.

Created by professional bartender Jared Hirsch and spirited entrepreneur Absinthia Vermut, Nickel Dime Cocktail Syrups bring sophistication, craft and flavor to any cocktail program from the home bar to growing chain.

Nickel Dime Syrups bring mixology to the home bar. The Nickle Dime Syrup Sample Pack is a Favorite.

Hirsch, staff mixologist at the Sidebar Restaurant in Oakland, California, was renowned for his cult cocktail, the award-winning Caged Heat. The spicy tamarind and cardamon cocktail became so popular that he couldn't produce the flavor-packed syrup in the restaurant's kitchen. Hirsch turned to his friend and spirited entrepreneur Absinthia Vermut for advice about increasing production without sacrificing the small batch appeal, and Nickle Dime Syrups was born. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the duo expanded the portfolio to include three other craft cocktail syrups.

"There's tremendous demand and curiosity about craft cocktailing at home," said Hirsch. "Consumers in the U.S. have a pent-up thirst for the kind of bold, complex cocktails their favorite bartender used to make for them, but that doesn't mean they are willing to settle for artificial flavors or one-note mixes. Nickel Dime syrups provide a custom cocktail experience with each pour. Your home bar will be the hottest spot in town."

Nickel Dime Syrups are made in California in small batches from all-natural ingredients. They are alcohol free, gluten free and contain about 100 calories per 2 ounce serving, making them a bold, delicious base for cocktails or mocktails.

The Nickel Dime Cocktail Syrup portfolio includes:

Caged Heat Cocktail Syrup – made with Tamarind, Cardamom & Ghost Pepper.

Fairy Dust Cocktail Syrup – made with Fennel, Anise & Wormwood.

Cherry Bomb Cocktail Syrup – made with Cherry, Coffee, & Cacao.

Crimson Smoke Cocktail Syrup – made with Smoked Tea, Cranberry & Honey.

Nickel Dime Cocktail Syrups are available nationwide in 15 ounce bottles (SRP: $19.99), mini sample pack (SRP: $29.99), 4-bottle variety pack (SRP: $75.96), or cases (SRP: $228). Wholesale pricing is available on request.

While each bottle comes with its own signature cocktail on the label, Nickel Dime Syrups offers many more recipes on their website.

About Nickel Dime Syrups

Based in Oakland, California, Nickel Dime Syrups are a portfolio of small batch custom cocktail syrups designed by a working mixologist. Made from all-natural ingredients, Nickel Dime Syrups provide a bold complex base for contemporary cocktails or mocktails and are designed to elevate cocktail programs of any size. Syrups are available in four delicious flavors: Caged Heat, Fairy Dust, Cherry Bomb and Crimson Smoke and a variety of sizes. For more information or to order, visit www.nickeldimesyrups.com.

