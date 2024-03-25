NICKELODEON SERVES UP BRAND-NEW EPISODES OF THE TINY CHEF SHOW BEGINNING MONDAY, APRIL 8

Additional Season Two Guest Stars Revealed, Including Lance Bass, Jordan Chiles, Auliʻi Cravalho, Rob Gronkowski, Tony Hawk, The Miz, Amy Sedaris, Danny Trejo and More

BURBANK, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon is treating fans of viral culinary sensation Tiny Chef, with brand-new season two episodes of the Emmy Award-winning preschool series, The Tiny Chef Show, beginning Monday, April 8. Produced in association with Imagine Television and Nickelodeon Animation, season two follows Chef as he embarks on all-new herbivorous adventures and cooks up a fresh assortment of plant-based recipes and bite-sized meals in his tree-stump home. From preparing tea for the Queen Bee, trying his hand at magic and facing his ultimate fear of chopping onions, Chef's kitchen is the place to be.

In the second season, Chef welcomes a delicious lineup of celebrity and influencer guest stars, including: Ceci Balagot, Cooper Barnes, Lance Bass, Ryan Blaney, Victory Brinker, Liam Charles, Jordan Chiles, Auli'i Cravalho, Tricia Fukuhara, Duff Goldman, Rob Gronkowski, Carla Hall, Tony Hawk, Matt Hutchinson, George Johnston IV, Aneeshwar Kunchala, The Miz, Like Nastya, Wolfgang Schaeffer, Sean Sotaridona (Sean Does Magic), Danny Trejo, Ming Tsai, Tariq Logan and Aisha Tyler. Nicole Byer, Bob the Drag Queen and Amy Sedaris also join Alan Cumming as the announcers. Previously announced guest stars include: Kristen Bell, Mayim Bialik, Santa J. Claus, Young Dylan, Kira Kosarin, April Moore (AprilAthena7) and Jackie Tohn.

The new season two episodes kick off with "Donuts/Rainbow Salad," premiering Monday, April 8, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and 4:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel. Featuring Chiles and Kunchala, "Donuts/Rainbow Salad" follows Chef as he attempts to bake Olly's favorite donuts for her surprise birthday breakfast without waking her up. Then, Chef and Olly have their hands full babysitting twelve ladybug babies, trying to make them all a snack at the same time. The Tiny Chef Show will air regularly Monday through Thursday at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon in the U.S., and season two is set to debut on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally.

Available to stream now on Paramount+, the first season of The Tiny Chef Show features RuPaul as the announcer, alongside a star-studded celebrity guest lineup, including: Bell, Sky & Ocean Brown, Tabitha Brown, Josh Dela Cruz, Josh Gad, Liza Koshy, RZA, That Girl Lay Lay and Keith L. Williams. With help from Chef's famous friends and fellow tiny pals--Olly, Chef's enthusiastic robot buddy; Ruby, Chef's fuzzy caterpillar pet; Henry, a loyal snail; and the Stump Band, the show's house musical group--season one follows Chef as he conquers new challenges and whips up delectable veggie-forward dishes in his very tiny kitchen.

The Tiny Chef Show is executive produced by Imagine Entertainment Executive Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Stephanie Sperber, as well as Dunshire Productions. Creators Rachel Larsen, cinematographer Ozlem Akturk, and Adam Reid also serve as executive producers alongside Leah Gotcsik. Michael Kaufman serves as co-executive producer. Jen Pace and Kate Crownover serve as Nickelodeon's Executives in Charge of Production for the series.

About Imagine Entertainment

Founded in 1986 by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Imagine Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company telling stories that inspire and empower, and creating unforgettable entertainment experiences of all genres across Imagine Features, Imagine Television Studios, Imagine Documentaries, Imagine Brands, and Imagine Audio, as well as the award-winning Jax Media and Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions. Imagine's productions have been honored with more than 60 prestigious awards including 47 ACADEMY AWARD™ nominations and 228 Emmy® ® award nominations. Past productions include the ACADEMY AWARD™ Best Picture winner "A Beautiful Mind", as well as Grammy Award Best Film winner "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years."

Recent feature productions include the Amazon hit Christmas comedy "Candy Cane Lane," the critically acclaimed film "Thirteen Lives" directed by Ron Howard, the hit film "tick, tick…Boom!", Sacha Jenkin's "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues," and the critically acclaimed documentaries "Judy Blume Forever," "Frida," "Lucy & Desi" (which won two Emmy® Awards), and "We Feed People," as well as the new documentary "Stormy." Prior films include "Get on Up," "Rush," "Frost/Nixon," "American Gangster," "The Da Vinci Code," "J Edgar," "8 Mile," "Liar, Liar," "Backdraft," and "Parenthood" to name a few. Upcoming highly anticipated films include "Jim Henson: Idea Man," a documentary directed by Ron Howard that will serve as the definitive portrait of Jim Henson's life, and "Eden," a survival thriller directed by Ron Howard based on the 1930s real-life unsolved murders in the Galapagos Islands, starring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Daniel Bruhl, Vanessa Kirby and Sydney Sweeney.

Recent television productions include "Genius: MLK/X" (Disney+); "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" (Hulu); "Swagger" (Apple TV+); Under the Banner of Heaven (FX); "The Astronauts" (Nickelodeon); and Jax Media's "Emily in Paris" (Netflix). Documentary productions include"The Super Models" (Apple TV+); "The Dynasty: New England Patriots" (Apple TV+); "CHOIR" (Disney+); and "The Truth About Jim" (Max); Additional television productions include Fox's "Empire"; the "24" franchise; NatGeo's "Genius" anthology series; NBC's "Parenthood" and "Friday Night Lights"; Fox's and Netflix's "Arrested Development"; and HBO's "From the Earth to the Moon", for which Grazer and Howard won the Emmy® for Outstanding Mini-Series. Upcoming television projects include "The Gringo Hunters" (Netflix).

About The Tiny Chef

The Tiny Chef is 6.5 inches tall (without his hat) and never talks about his age. He's an herbivore, artist, author, filmmaker, musician, and of course, Chef. The Tiny Chef has had a meteoric rise to superstardom since his emergence on Instagram in 2018. The Tiny Chef's first picture Book THE TINY CHEF AND DA MISHING WESHIPE BLOOK released in 2020 from Penguin's Razorbill imprint was an Independent Bestseller featuring an audio book companion voiced by Tiny Chef with RuPaul narrating. Tiny Chef recently released his second picture book with Razorbill, THE TINY CHEF AND THE NIGHTIME BLADVENTURE. Now in its 4th edition, Tiny Chef's first edition plush sold out overnight, and the 5th edition of the bespoke talking plush will launch for presale on Friday, April 5. Tiny Chef collaborated in 2021 with Williams Sonoma on mini-spatulas and what became their #1 selling tea towel. All Tiny Chef products were sold to benefit NO KID HUNGRY and sold out. Cheffy returns in the 2022 No Kid Hungry collaboration with more products including a Mini-Wafflemaker made by DASH. Tiny Chef now counts over 42m likes and 4m followers on TikTok alone, as well as 3.4m followers on Instagram, and delights audiences across all platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Tiny Chef produces all of his own material with some help from "The Tiny Team" which is Rachel Larsen, Ozlem Akturk, and Adam Reid. www.thetinychefshow.com

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

