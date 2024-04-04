Nicklaus Children's Announces $15 Million Gift from South Florida Philanthropists Helen and Jacob Shaham

Helen and Jacob Shaham founded The Palace Group in 1980. The family-owned and operated business focuses on providing luxury living for seniors across South Florida. And now, the Shahams' generous gift will ensure world-class pediatric cancer care for the patients and communities served by Nicklaus Children's.

"We are incredibly thankful to Helen and Jacob Shaham for their remarkable generosity and commitment to the children and families of our community," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System, parent organization of the hospital. "Their naming gift will be transformational for children with cancer and blood disorders, helping us advance our mission to inspire hope and promote lifelong health by providing the best care to every child."

"My father-in-law died from cancer," said Jacob Shaham. "My identical twin brother died from cancer two years ago. It's close to us. For the last 45 years, we did everything for our elderly residents; now, it's time to do something for our youngest residents. Thank you for allowing us to belong to this hospital. Thank you for allowing us to be in your family."

The naming gift was announced during a reception at the hospital attended by the Shahams, their family and friends, community leaders, and hospital leaders and supporters. During the event, a sign bearing the new institute name was unveiled in the cancer and blood disorders unit on the sixth floor of the Advanced Pediatric Care Pavilion.

The gift will elevate pediatric cancer care and research so no child ever has to leave the state for treatment and enhance the hospital's standing as leading cancer care provider for children through investments in groundbreaking research focused on new cures, treatments and diagnostic procedures.

The Shaham gift is the first gift to name a Nicklaus Children's Hospital clinical institute. It is the second transformational gift to Nicklaus Children's as part of the hospital's comprehensive campaign to invest in the future of pediatric care, Forward For Generations. Last year, Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin donated $25 million to the campaign, naming the Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower which opens this summer.

To learn more about supporting Nicklaus Children's Hospital, please visit http://give.nicklauschildrens.org

