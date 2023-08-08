Nicklaus Children's Earns National Recognition for Commitment to Optimize Cardiac Arrest Survival in Neonates and Infants

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Nicklaus Children's Hospital has received the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines® – Resuscitation Quality Gold Achievement Award in the neonate and infant category due to its commitment to treating in-hospital cardiac arrest, and ultimately helping to improve patient survival rates.

More than 200,000 adults and children have an in-hospital cardiac arrest each year, according to the American Heart Association. Survival from cardiac arrest is largely dependent on timely medical emergency team response and effective CPR.

The Get With The Guidelines – Resuscitation program was developed to help save lives of patients who experience in-hospital cardiac arrests by consistently following the most up-to-date research-based guidelines for treatment. Guidelines include following protocols for patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation (CPR) and post-resuscitation care.

"Nicklaus Children's is honored to be recognized once again by the American Heart Association for our dedication to ensuring that our clinical teams have the knowledge and training to provide the best possible chance of survival when a patient experiences cardiac arrest," said Perry Ann Reed, President of Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President at Nicklaus Children's Health System. "It is another example of why Nicklaus Children's is the hospital where children matter most."

Nicklaus Children's Hospital received the award for meeting specific measures in treating neonate and infant patients who suffer cardiac arrests in the hospital. It is the only freestanding children's hospital in the region.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Children Matter Most
Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with several specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

About Get With The Guidelines
Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 9 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org/quality.

