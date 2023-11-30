Nicklaus Children's Joins G4 Alliance to Support Medically Underserved Children Around the Globe

News provided by

Nicklaus Children's Health System

30 Nov, 2023, 09:59 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital this month became a member of the Global Alliance for Surgical, Obstetric, Trauma and Anaesthesia Care (G4 Alliance), a coalition of 70-plus organizations dedicated to advocating globally for neglected surgical patients.

Continue Reading
A team of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital physicians will be active in the G4 Alliance as part of the hospital’s membership in the organization. Participating physicians include (from left): Dr. John Ragheb, Dr. Saima Aftab, Dr. Monica Payares-Lizano, Dr. Aaron Berger, Dr. Jordan Steinberg and Dr. Chad Perlyn.
A team of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital physicians will be active in the G4 Alliance as part of the hospital’s membership in the organization. Participating physicians include (from left): Dr. John Ragheb, Dr. Saima Aftab, Dr. Monica Payares-Lizano, Dr. Aaron Berger, Dr. Jordan Steinberg and Dr. Chad Perlyn.

"At Nicklaus Children's, we have long heeded the call to support children in need of surgical support in countries with limited access to care," said Chad Perlyn, MD, President of Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, the clinical group practice of Nicklaus Children's. "Many of our clinicians have worked as part of teams to contribute to medical and surgical outreach in South and Central America, and the Caribbean. By becoming a member of the G4 Alliance, we look ahead to expanding our contributions to the global community and collaborating with other member organizations to share best practices, maximize resources, and contribute to surgical education. This focus is part of Nicklaus Children's commitment to creating a better world for children everywhere," he said.

"We are so pleased that Nicklaus Children's has joined the G4 Alliance," said Daniel Peterson, MBA, Interim Executive Director for the organization. "We have great aspirations for the amazing work that we can do together to support surgical access for children in need."

As a member of the G4 Alliance, Nicklaus Children's clinicians will participate in numerous working groups focused on advocacy, burns, disaster response, and other key aspects of surgical care. "One of the groups we are most excited to join is the Latin American and Caribbean working group," said Dr. Andrea Maggioni, Global Health Director at Nicklaus Children's. "Given our proximity to this region, it's our responsibility to partner with our neighboring colleagues to ensure every child gets the best care possible."

About the G4 Alliance
The G4 Alliance is coalition of associations and organizations around the world working to increase awareness, foster political will, shape policy, and mobilize resources to make access to quality, safe, timely, and affordable emergency and essential surgical, obstetric, trauma and anaesthesia (SOTA) care a global health priority and a reality for all.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Children Matter Most
Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The hospital has about 800 attending physicians, including over 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed medical facility, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

Contact: Rachel Bixby – 305-898-9165

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Health System

Also from this source

Nicklaus Children's Hospital to Study the Use of Low-Frequency Focused Ultrasound Therapy to Treat Children with Aggressive Brain Tumors

Nicklaus Children's Hospital to Study the Use of Low-Frequency Focused Ultrasound Therapy to Treat Children with Aggressive Brain Tumors

Nicklaus Children's Hospital is to become only the third site in North America involved in a Phase I clinical trial studying the role of a new...
Nicklaus Children's Hospital Now Administering the First FDA-Approved Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Nicklaus Children's Hospital Now Administering the First FDA-Approved Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Nicklaus Children's Hospital announced it has treated its first patient with ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl), the first gene therapy for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Children

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.