NICKLAUS COMPANIES, ahead AND AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION PARTNER TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT MELANOMA

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Companies and ahead – provider of premium golf and leisure headwear – today announced that they have partnered with American Skin Association (ASA) to raise awareness about melanoma and educate golfers on the importance of sun safety.

May is Melanoma Awareness Month and Nicklaus Companies and ahead are supporting ASA's dual mission of raising awareness and educating future generations about sun safety and proper sun protection. With summer upon us, this sun safety education campaign stresses the consistent use of sunscreen and wearing protective clothing, especially while enjoying golf and other outdoor activities. Both companies will use their social platforms to provide awareness and educational content. ahead will also donate 10% of all proceeds from sales from their site (https://aheadusashop.com) during the month of May.

ahead will create two unique products for Melanoma Awareness Month – the soft crown sun hat featuring the iconic Golden Bear logo on the front in both Men's and Women's styles.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Nicklaus Companies and American Skin Association to raise awareness about sun safety and sun protection during Melanoma Awareness Month," said Anne Broholm, CEO of ahead, LLC. "Proper headwear has long been a simple, effective way to protect your face, head, neck and ears from UV radiation. Many of our products on aheadusashop.com have a charitable component and we are excited to launch these Nicklaus branded sun protection items in support of ASA."

Golfers are at particular risk of melanoma and other skin cancers due to cumulative UV exposure which can be 3.5 to 5.4 times the amount of UV radiation needed to cause a sunburn. Skin cancers often appear on the head and neck, and men ages 49 and under have a higher probability of developing melanoma than any other cancer. Sun safety measures while enjoying golf and other summertime activities include wearing protective clothing, sunscreen, finding shade, sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed hat. The CDC recommends, "for the most protection, wear a hat that has a brim all the way around that shades your face, ears, and the back of your neck."

"We are grateful to ally common interests and goals to educate the community about melanoma and, look forward to continuing making strides in our efforts with the support of Nicklaus Companies and ahead," said Howard P. Milstein, who serves as ASA Chairman and also Executive Chairman of Nicklaus Companies.

Phil Cotton, C.E.O. of Nicklaus Companies said: "Nicklaus Companies has a long history of giving back in the communities it serves, and we are excited to partner with ahead and American Skin Association on this effort. The golf community in particular understands the importance of proper skin care, and there is no better time during Melanoma Awareness Month to highlight this critical issue."

ABOUT NICKLAUS COMPANIES

For 50 years, the mission of Nicklaus Companies has been to enhance the golf experience and to deliver quality branded products and services on a global basis that mirror the high standards established in the career and life of its Founder, Jack Nicklaus. The Nicklaus Companies businesses include golf-course design, the development of golf and real estate communities, and the marketing and licensing of lifestyle products worldwide under the iconic Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear brands. Nicklaus Design, recognized as the world leader in golf course design, has created over 430 courses worldwide, open for play in 45 countries and 40 U.S states. Nicklaus Companies has partnered with ahead for more than 25 years.

For more information, visit nicklaus.com.

ABOUT ahead

Founded in 1995, ahead is a multi-dimensional brand with a proven track record of success distributing headwear, apparel, and accessories to the green grass, resort, and corporate markets. Its single focus of providing quality products, innovative, high-quality design, and merchandising concepts has led to more than 20 years of continued growth and expansion. ahead is the Official Headwear partner to the Nicklaus Companies, a relationship thriving for over 25 years as well as a leading supplier of headwear to the USGA, PGA of America, Ryder Cup, and numerous PGA Tour events in addition to more than 5,000 green grass and resort shops throughout the world. Among active professional golfers who wear ahead gear on the course are Jim Furyk and Brittany Lincicome. For more information, visit aheadusashop.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

ASA is a unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, and has evolved over 36 years into a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer, and important inflammatory and genetic skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to advance research, champion skin health – particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2023 Seal of Platinum Transparency.

CONTACT:

PRCG | Sports

(212) 683-8100

Jim Rocco [email protected]

James F. Haggerty [email protected]

SOURCE Nicklaus Companies