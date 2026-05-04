Nickolas Asset Management Acquires Ranch Road Cargo

Acquisition Marks Company's Third of the Year, Growing Its Configure Platform

SARASOTA, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickolas Asset Management (NAM), together with the Reinhart Family of Companies, today announced the acquisition of Ranch Road Cargo (RRC), a versatile cargo storage solutions manufacturer serving the growing market of mobile storage systems across trucks, SUVs, ATVs and utility work vehicles.

Ranch Road

Based in Austin, Texas, RRC is best known for its durable, configurable cargo storage systems designed to organize truck beds, sport utility vehicles and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs). Engineered for portability without permanent installation and is purpose-built for both professional and everyday consumer use.

The acquisition positions the company to expand into the broader mobile storage and vehicle organization market, representing an estimated $15+ billion in North America, spanning truck accessories, vehicle cargo management and utility vehicle storage systems.

"Ranch Road Cargo has built an amazing product and a strong foundation," said Nickolas L. Reinhart, Founder of Nickolas Asset Management. "Our role is to take that strong foundation and surround it with the operational, engineering, commercial and technology infrastructure to scale the business."

RRC joins the growing portfolio of companies, which design and manufacture products across multiple categories and industries. The acquisition further strengthens the company's position in outdoor, mobility and everyday utility products.

About Nickolas Asset Management

Nickolas Asset Management (NAM) is an evergreen, operator-led family office built on permanent capital and a long-term ownership philosophy. NAM partners with management teams to strengthen essential businesses by investing in people, improving processes, and building better products.

Through a disciplined shared services platform—including HR, engineering, operations, finance, marketing, technology, and automation—NAM helps companies modernize, scale responsibly, and operate with durability. NAM is focused on execution, resilience, and long-term stewardship, with the intent to own and build businesses for generations.

Nickolas.com

About Sequent

Sequent is a full-stack platform built for endless growth, connecting product development, ai and automation, materials, manufacturing, and demand into a continuous system.

Sequent.com

Media Contact

Trevelino/Keller

[email protected]

SOURCE Nickolas Asset Management