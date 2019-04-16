Nick's Sticks Adds Free-Range Chicken Snack Sticks

MARSHFIELD, Wis., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick's Stick's, a Castleray Company, and premium producer of grass-fed beef and free-range turkey meat snacks is pleased to introduce a new snack stick to the company's offering. The popular product attributes from Nick's Sticks are now available in Free-Range Chicken, both Original and Spicy flavors.

Nick's Stick Chicken Snack Sticks Nick's Stick Chicken Snack Sticks Spicy

Offered in 1.7oz. packages like current Nick's Sticks, the new Chicken sticks are Free-Range with no artificial colors and no sugar. They are Paleo, Whole30, Keto approved and gluten free certified. The Nick's Sticks Chicken snack sticks are an excellent protein option with a great flavor.

"The addition of Free-Range Chicken snack sticks is a big step for Nick's in expanding our product line," stated Mark Vieth, President of Nick's Sticks. "We are very excited to be able to provide another healthy, protein rich snack with an excellent flavor."

Nick's Sticks hand crafts its snack sticks in small batches, with 100% grass-fed beef, free-range turkey, and now free-range chicken. This combined with the company's time-tested proprietary recipe results in the cleanest and best-tasting snack sticks you can find. The meat snacks proudly feature No artificial colors, No MSG, No Soy, and No Nitrates or Nitrites. In addition No Antibiotics or hormones are added. These great tasting protein packed snacks are Whole 30, Paleo, Keto and Gluten Free Certified.

For more information, or to order Nick's Sticks online, visit www.nicks-sticks.com

About Nick's Sticks:

Inspired by a passion for producing only the highest quality food products, Nick's Sticks produces a premium line of grass-fed beef and free-range turkey snack sticks – a straight-forward, uncomplicated food that nourishes both body and soul.

Contact: Jeff Bergmann

715.442.2078

212775@email4pr.com

SOURCE Nick's Sticks

Related Links

http://www.nicks-sticks.com

