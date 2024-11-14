Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shares Must-Have Holiday Gift: Ulike IPL Hair Removal Device

Ulike, At-Home Laser Hair Removal Device, is Available at Nordstrom

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike, the global leader of at-home IPL laser hair removal, is at the top of Nicky Hilton Rothschild's holiday gifting list this year. The socialite, fashion designer and model shared her top recommendations for the holiday season, including Ulike, which is available on Nordstrom.com and in select Nordstrom stores.

Ulike, the global leader of at-home IPL laser hair removal, is at the top of Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s holiday gifting list this year. The socialite, fashion designer and model shared her top recommendations for the holiday season, including Ulike, which is available on Nordstrom.com and in select Nordstrom stores.

Ulike is a world leader in the home hair removal industry and is committed to delivering next-generation technology, as well as medical-grade devices for use in the comfort of one's home. Having launched in 2013, Ulike is now one of the most popular at-home hair removal brands, helping over five million beauty fans ditch the razor for good and achieve silky smooth skin.

Ulike's flagship laser hair removal device, the Ulike Air 10, is one of the most innovative and advanced hair removal tools on the market and differentiates itself with its Next-Gen Ice Cooling Technology to make laser hair removal nearly painless, with visible results in just two weeks. In 10 minute sessions, you can treat your full body with safe and professional IPL hair removal at-home with built-in SkinSensor technology that automatically adjusts intensity levels and offers four treatment modes that allow for the removal of tiny thin hair to coarse and stubborn hair.

Hilton answered questions about her holiday traditions and shared her predictions for top trending gifts this season, including her experience using the at-home hair removal device.

Q&A With Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Q: What are the Hilton/Rothschild family holiday plans for this year? A: "We always head to LA to see my family for a California Christmas. We start the festivities at Disneyland for my daughter Teddy's birthday with my siblings and all of their kids. It's so fun to have all of the cousins together. Christmas Day we open presents early and have a big family dinner. This year Paris will be hosting."

Q: Do you prefer a sentimental gift or an extravagant gift? A: "Both!"

Q: What do you most like about the Ulike at-home hair removal device and what makes it your gift recommendation this season? A: "It's so easy to use! Some of these at-home devices can be so complicated."

Q: What hair removal tips would you provide? A: "Consistency is key. If you want to see results - regular use is essential."

Q: What are some of your other favorite beauty and skincare brands and products that you swear by? A: "I love U Beauty's Mantle Skin Conditioning Wash. It's milky, removes all my make-up and doesn't leave the skin feeling stripped like a lots of cleansers do. I also love 111SKIN eye masks. They always wake me up!"

Q: What else is on your holiday wishlist this year? A: " A Max Mara teddy coat in a festive color like red! They are so warm and cozy."



To learn more about Ulike IPL hair removal technology, visit ulike.com and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ULIKE

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, painless, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. With powerful IPL and Sapphire Cooling Technology, the devices deliver visible results and are suitable to use on the full body. The devices are FDA-cleared, clinically tested and dermatologist recommended. Since inception, the brand has grown to be a global leader of IPL at-home beauty devices with over 5 million units sold in 49 countries and regions worldwide. As a beauty-tech brand focused on innovation, Ulike allots thirty percent of its annual profits to research and development. This continuous drive for advancement is what has helped the brand secure over 400 global patents and become an international success.

SOURCE Ulike