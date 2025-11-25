Ulike Launches Share Your Light Campaign for the Holiday Season -- A Celebration of Confidence and Connection

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike, the world's most-loved at-home hair removal brand, has launched Share Your Light, a special campaign for the holidays that perfectly embodies what the company stands for: championing confidence.

Instead of focusing solely on savings, Ulike is taking a more meaningful route with its exclusive Ulike Air 10 Holiday Gift Set — one of the most thoughtful tech gifts of the season. With the recent shift toward beauty and wellness gifting, and as consumers prioritize useful gifts instead of novelty items, this gift set ensures the emotional connection around gifting stays intact.

Share Your Light comes at the perfect time of the year, when the season is filled with sparkle and warmth. Ulike's safe, science-backed technology makes sure the gift is as innovative as it is fulfilling. Leading the beauty tech space while making millions of holidays feel more special marks a significant moment for the brand.

Ulike Air 10 Holiday Gift Set

An Amazon-favorite, the Ulike Air 10, has been revamped into Purple and Pink editions for the holidays and is discounted to $259 (originally $359). Delivering 96% hair reduction in just two weeks, the Air 10 targets stubborn hair with ease. It is FDA-cleared for safety and easily stows in your bag.

Ulike's ReGlow LED Light Therapy Mask is also part of the brand's holiday savings. As one of the most efficient masks on the market, it delivers clearer skin within two weeks. It's powered by four times the number of LEDs compared to competitor masks, outputting four times the power. With 360° mirror tech, ReGlow enables even full-face coverage. It's available at a 25% discount for the holidays, retailing for $299.

Ulike has also paired its Air 10 with the ReGlow LED Mask in a limited-edition GLOW DUO bundle. For a discounted price of $548 (originally $748), the bundle delivers an effortless glow from head to toe. It's the best choice for going hair-free while enhancing facial tone.

Share Your Light

The Holiday Gift Sets launch on December 1, 2025, and are available for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas. The campaign also includes BFCM and greeting card sharing, awarding customers with cards to share when they purchase a device.

Ulike's holiday campaign highlights three layers of meaning. The first is the physical layer representing Air 10's innovative technology. The second is the emotional layer of confidence and ease that comes from long-lasting smoothness. The third layer is the social aspect of sharing: a reminder that the holidays are for connection.

Ulike has recently expanded into U.S. offline retail, marking its launch at Ulta Beauty, where both Ulike's devices and its sub-brand JMOON are now available. This expansion comes at a key moment as the brand introduces its holiday campaign and broadens its presence across major retailers.

Ulike is also offering holiday savings for its sub-brand JMOON. The JMOON Ucollagen+ Device will be available for $399 (originally $499) at Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's during their Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. This limited-time offer gives shoppers an accessible way to experience JMOON's advanced collagen-boosting technology.

About Ulike

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to create luxurious, comfortable, and cost-effective at-home skincare solutions. The brand is known for its FDA-cleared, dermatologist-recommended IPL and LED beauty devices, designed to deliver professional-grade results from home. With over 7 million units sold across 17 countries, Ulike continues to lead in innovation, investing heavily in research to provide cutting-edge beauty-tech solutions.

Learn more at Ulike.com

PRESS CONTACT

Alessio Bradde

Global Communications & PR Senior Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Ulike