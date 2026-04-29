Nicnet Launches Aprecomm's AI-Driven CX Suite to Elevate Broadband Experience Across Brazil

Aprecomm accelerates growth in Latin America as Nicnet rolls out AI-powered customer experience and CPE management solutions nationwide.

SÃO PAULO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicnet, one of Brazil's leading fibre optic internet providers, today announced a partnership with Aprecomm, a provider of AI-driven network and customer experience (CX) solutions, to enhance broadband performance and customer satisfaction across its network.

Nicnet logo

"In markets such as Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, the shift to fibre has raised expectations and intensified competition. As a result, quality of experience is now a key battleground, and operators that invest in understanding and improving in-home service performance are better positioned for success," said Martin Scott, Research Director at Analysys Mason.

Through this collaboration, Nicnet will deploy Aprecomm's full portfolio of AI-powered CX and CPE management solutions, including intelligent WiFi optimization and cloud-based device management. The platform enables remote upgrades of existing devices and seamless integration with Nicnet's broadband gateways. Deployment is already underway, with coverage expected to reach 500,000 homes by the end of 2026.

"We are excited to implement the Aprecomm platform, a partnership that combines technological innovation with a strong focus on customer experience. By integrating Artificial Intelligence into our network, we are transforming our support into a proactive operation that optimizes WiFi and mitigates failures in real time," said Walter Kotani, Director of Networks at Nicnet.

"This set of solutions allows us to drive sustainable growth with complete hardware independence. It is a crucial strategic differentiator to maintain excellence and technical agility, ensuring a superior and consistent experience throughout our expansion process," concluded Walter Kotani. "The internet market has changed. Today, customers don't just want speed—they want stability. We realized that many 'slow internet' issues were due to WiFi problems and local interference. Aprecomm comes in as the missing brain: an artificial intelligence that allows us to see what happens inside the customer's home and fix issues in real time, often before the customer even picks up the phone to call our support."

Aprecomm's CX suite supports both residential and business subscribers, helping broadband service providers optimize connectivity and streamline operations. Its advanced AI and proprietary quality-of-experience algorithms enable a shift toward zero-touch networks—where issues are identified and resolved automatically before impacting users. Built on a self-healing WiFi framework, Aprecomm's platform continuously adapts network performance to meet the unique demands of each user and application. Its advanced analytics and automated support capabilities deliver deep customer insights and real-time network visibility, helping service providers improve subscriber satisfaction and reduce operational costs.

Aprecomm's CX suite is field proven to enhance user experience and operational efficiency. The company was recently recognized with the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Innovation and named Analytics & Intelligence Champion and AI & GenAI Pioneer by The Fast Mode.

"We are proud to partner with Nicnet as we continue expanding across Latin America," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. "Nicnet's commitment to customer experience aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we're leveraging AI to create a powerful customer experience-driven competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market."

About Nicnet

Nicnet is recognized as a fibre optic internet provider based in the interior of São Paulo, with Ribeirão Preto serving as the strategic hub of its regional operations. With a presence spanning from Barretos to Porto Ferreira, the company's mission is to facilitate access to technology and establish itself as a benchmark in connectivity. It positions itself as a strategic partner for various everyday needs—from work and education to entertainment.

In recent years, Nicnet has stood out for the consistent growth of its customer base, expanding its operations with Wi-Fi and Data Centre solutions, as well as incorporating technological innovations to enhance subscriber experience. This reflects the company's commitment to quality, continuous evolution, and excellence in service delivery.

Among the milestones in its trajectory are connectivity operations in high-demand environments, such as the Parque do Peão in Barretos, as well as its presence at major events held in Ribeirão Preto, reinforcing its technical capability to support large-scale projects and experiences that require high performance and reliability.

Press Contact:

Walter Kotani, Director of Networks, +55 16 99750-6166

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality-of-experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure consumers enjoy the best possible internet experience. At the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations and partners with more than 50 service providers worldwide.

We're making intuitive, self-healing networks a reality.

Follow Aprecomm on LinkedIn here.

#IntuitiveNetworks

#BringingJoyOnline

#WiFiThatWorks

Visit www.aprecomm.ai to discover more.

Press contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Aprecomm