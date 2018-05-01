NICO Continues to Innovate with Smallest Trans-Sulcal Brain Access Tool in the World

NEW ORLEANS, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NICO Corporation introduced today the 11 mm diameter BrainPath – the world's smallest trans-sulcal access system for subcortical surgery – at the America Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting running through May 2 in New Orleans. The new device is part of the company's expanding neurosurgery product line that addresses primary and secondary brain tumors and intracerebral hemorrhages.

The NICO 11 mm BrainPath is the world’s smallest trans-sulcal access system for subcortical surgery.

"The narrower 11 mm BrainPath system is ideal for hematoma evacuation, even in long trajectory targets," said Lawrence Dickinson, MD, neurosurgeon at Pacific Brain & Spine Medical Group in Castro Valley, CA. "The smaller caliber allows me to cannulate to the abnormality more efficiently and with less brain distortion, which is better for the patient."

Like the 13.5 mm diameter BrainPath, the 11 mm is a designed for non-disruptive access to brain abnormalities and brain biopsy. The smaller 11 mm diameter affords the option for an even smaller footprint and less displacement of brain tissue. Dickinson said the 11 mm will be an ideal tool for brain tumor biopsy, adding that the corridor enables significant tissue yield for post-procedural tissue analysis, and having more tissue may reduce sampling error.

"In contemporary neuro-oncology, biopsy material is assayed using not only traditional histopathology and immunohistochemistry, but also genomic and proteomic analysis," said Rohan Ramakrishna, MD, neurosurgeon at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. "Samples may also be used for patient-derived xenografts in support of precision medicine applications. These analyses require significant tissue sampling, which the 11 mm BrainPath enables to a greater extent than traditional needle biopsy."

More than 7,000 BrainPath procedures and 16,300 procedures using the NICO Myriad® resection tool have been successfully completed at over 210 BrainPath Centers in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Australia. BrainPath and Myriad work together as a system using imaging, navigation and intervention to achieve a true minimally invasive, trans-sulcal approach to neurosurgery. More than 50 peer-reviewed independent papers, posters and abstracts have been published on the technologies and improved clinical outcomes.

To learn more about the BrainPath Approach, visit NICOneuro.com, follow news updates on LinkedIn, and view surgical videos and patient stories on YouTube at NICOneuroCorp.

