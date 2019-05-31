Nico Foris Promoted To Chief Operating Officer Of Guest Services, Inc.

FAIRFAX, Va., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guest Services, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Gerry Gabrys announced last week that Chief Financial Officer, Nico Foris, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, effective May 20, 2019. Foris has been with the company for seven years.

"As the COO, Nico will be responsible for all day-to-day operations of the Company. This opportunity is a logical next step in his career which is a recognition of his excellent understanding of operations, and his many accomplishments since joining Guest Services," said Gerry Gabrys.

Mr. Foris has cultivated many of the key relationships and growth opportunities throughout the major divisions of the Company, including partnerships with National and State Parks, recreation activities, hotels and lodging, condominium management, and operating senior living facilities. Before Guest Services, Mr. Foris was the CFO for the Washington Redskins where he steered the organization through six months of an impending lockout, and was part of the core management team that developed new sponsorship deals and brought a new business line of special events to FedExField. In addition, he was responsible for all major financing activities of the organization. Mr. Foris currently resides in Potomac Falls, VA with his wife, Heather and three daughters, Alexis, Kendall, and Vanessa.

About Guest Services, Inc.

Since 1917, Guest Services has worked tirelessly to earn our reputation as the premier hospitality management company in the United States. We are proud to provide a wide range of customized hospitality management solutions for clients involved in dining services, resorts and hotels, state and national parks, senior living communities, unique retail outlets, special events, condominium management and fresh produce distribution. Today, we stand at the forefront of the hospitality management industry, providing the highest quality food, lodging and leisure services for our valued clients and guests. Guest Services is proud to serve more than 35 million guests annually at over 350 properties nationwide.

