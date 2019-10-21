NICO Launches New Xenon Light Technology Enabling Enhanced Visualization in Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery

"The ability to optimally see what we're doing, to safely resect lesions, and to automatically obtain and preserve tissue for pathologic and molecular analyses has been greatly enhanced by the advent of the NOVUS platform from NICO," said Dr. Mark Rosenblum, Chairman Emeritus, Department of Neurosurgery at Henry Ford Health System.

NICO is premiering the NOVUS at booth #945 on the exhibition floor at the CNS. The technology gives surgeons one solution for intracerebral hemorrhage clot evacuation and subcortical tumor resection whether using a microscope, surgical loupes or an Exoscope. Its capabilities include illumination offering enhanced visualization with the surgeon's preferred optical platform, improved in-situ tissue identification, non-ablative and non-thermal resection, automated tissue harvesting with the ability to annotate by intratumoral location, and biological preservation of harvested tissue for post-procedural analysis.

"The NOVUS represents the next generation of NICO's flagship product the Myriad," said Jim Pearson, President and CEO of NICO Corporation. "We are excited to give surgeons more versatility across minimally invasive port access, endoscopic, and skull base surgical approaches while still addressing their needs surrounding procedural efficiencies and convenience."

NICO Corporation is a worldwide leader in modern interventional technologies used in performing less invasive brain surgery for subcortical and skull base lesions, including hemorrhagic stroke. It is an outcomes-based company dedicated to revolutionizing minimally invasive neurosurgery through evidence-based improved clinical and economic outcomes. There are nearly 100 peer-reviewed papers published around safe access and removal of hemorrhagic stroke clots and brain tumors using NICO technologies.

