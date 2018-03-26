Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer

"Government agencies must avoid unnecessary complexity while addressing a challenging set of decisions to orchestrate their IT, security and compliance strategies," said Nicolas Chaillan, Federal Chief Technology Officer, Qualys, Inc. "Qualys offers federal, state and local government agencies a comprehensive FedRAMP-certified solution that streamlines key core cybersecurity capabilities in a single platform with unique deployment flexibility options."

"Qualys is uniquely positioned to address the needs of the federal market with our

FedRAMP-certified Gov Platform and integrated suite of security and compliance solutions. Qualys can provide government agencies with a comprehensive approach to secure global IT assets and build security into their hybrid IT environments, across on-premise, endpoints, Cloud, mobile and IoT," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys, Inc. "We welcome Nicolas to our federal division. His expertise and background in Federal is a critical addition to our government team."

Chaillan comes to Qualys with over 18 years of international technology, entrepreneurial and management experience spanning the public and private sector. While at DHS, he designed the new robust, innovative and holistic .Gov cybersecurity architecture that mitigates cyber threats. Chaillan has founded 12 companies, including AFTER-MOUSE.COM, anyGuest.com, and more. Over the last eight years alone, he has created and sold over 180 innovative software

products to 45 Fortune 500 companies, and is recognized as one of France's youngest entrepreneurs after founding, WORLDAKT at 15 years of age.

Chaillan is recognized as a pioneer of the scripting language PHP, having been a contributor since 2002. He has also contributed to and managed several modules and PECL extensions, including SPPLUS and Cybermut—the first payment solution developed for PHP.

The Qualys Gov Platform

The Qualys Gov Platform is the revolutionary unified solution powering identification, detection, prevention & response across on-premise, Cloud environments and endpoints. With flexible deployment options on-premises or in the cloud, it offers government agencies a streamlined, holistic solution for cybersecurity that avoids the cost and complexities of managing multiple security vendors. By automatically gathering and analyzing security and compliance data from IT assets anywhere in one single-pane view, the Qualys Gov Platform gives customers the scalability, visibility, accuracy and breadth of capabilities to fight cyber attacks and build security into their digital transformation initiatives.

The Qualys Gov Platform utilizes sensors — including physical, virtual and cloud scanners, or lightweight agents — that provide agencies with continuous visibility, enabling them to respond to threats immediately. It automatically gathers and analyzes security and compliance data in a scalable, state-of the-art backend. The underlying architecture of the of Qualys Gov Platform enables customers to process, analyze and store high volumes of security and compliance data from agents, scanners and passive analyzers, then correlate information for millions of devices at very high speeds in a distributed manner. All this data is accessible via dynamic and customizable dashboards and centrally managed, self-updating integrated applications, through a "single-pane-of-glass" user interface.

FedRAMP-certified with Authority to Operate and on the CDM Approved Products List, the Qualys Gov Platform offers federal agencies a unique path to secure their hybrid IT environments. Since all Qualys applications reside on the platform, it can perform end-to-end compliance assessments and report against National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, NIST 800-53 controls and the underlying Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) guidelines.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 10,300 customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes and substantial cost savings. The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications on premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, HP Enterprise, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

