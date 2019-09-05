Nicole Richie Dials Up Her Style With Capsule Chix

A revelry of individuality, personal style and confident creativity, Capsule Chix is Moose's first foray into the fashion collectible space. More than 4 billion Capsule Chix combinations are available across four different style collections, including the edgy RAM Rock , sparkling Giga Glam , bold and bright Sweet Circuits and fantastical Ctrl+Alt+Magic . Young fashion enthusiasts can mix and match across all collections to create a fashion doll completely unique to them.

"It's so important for me to show children that individuality and confidence are meant to be applauded," said Nicole Richie. "Capsule Chix celebrates and encourages kids to express themselves and be unique, offering fun with real intention, which is why I was so excited about this collaboration."

"At Moose, we're constantly pushing the envelope and creating trends. With Capsule Chix, we designed a completely customizable fashion doll with an unboxing experience that's never been done in the toy aisle," said Paul Solomon, co-owner, Moose Toys. "We are delighted to partner with Nicole to bring our message of encouraging individuality through style. Nicole is a relatable fashion icon, and we couldn't be happier to showcase her collection ahead of New York Fashion Week."

The unboxing experience for Capsule Chix is equally as fun, with a gachapon-inspired package design. Gachapon are popular Japanese vending machines that dispense toy-filled capsules with the turn of a dial. Similarly, kids can turn the dial on each Capsule Chix package to release five surprise capsules, each with individual fashion pieces, such as colorful hairstyles, tops, bottoms, shoes and various accessories to create one complete doll. All pieces can be mixed and matched across collections for endless styling possibilities.

Fans can re-create Nicole's signature looks or create their own YOU-nique style, as Capsule Chix (MSRP $14.99) launched Aug. 1 online and at retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit moosetoys.com, follow @CapsuleChix on Instagram, go to youtube.com/moosetubesquad or search for #NicoleXCapsuleChix across social.

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy, it's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

