Nicole Sahin to Deliver Keynote at Harvard Business Review Brazil Women in Leadership Forum

Sahin's keynote is titled Success Strategies to Break Stereotypes: Hiring Processes, Network Building, Risk Tolerance . It will be presented in a fireside chat format and will focus on challenges for female business leaders trying to overcome traditional conservative structures. It will also include strategies for success even when faced with difficult situations that can occur, such as being the only women in the room.

"Nicole Sahin represents a new and innovative style of women's entrepreneurship and we couldn't be more excited to welcome her to the Women in Leadership Forum stage," said Ana de Magalhães, Editor of Harvard Business Review Brazil. "Nicole understands how to create connections with people, and her fireside chat will provide attendees with a unique perspective on how to be a successful female business leader in a male-dominated business environment."

"Women business leaders today encounter a number of barriers, but the obstacle you must knock down is the path you must forge," said Nicole Sahin, CEO of Globalization Partners. "Across the globe, women face tricky situations related to cultural norms, but learning to not adhere to the antiquated status quo can help drive the success of female leaders everywhere."

Sahin has led Globalization Partners to become one of the fastest growing companies in America and has recently been named CEO of the Year by European CEO. The 2018 ACQ5 Awards recognized her as International Gamechanger of the Year and also named the company Solution Provider of the Year for its Global Expansion Platform™. Her "Triple Bottom Line" philosophy of doing business—in sum, what's good for clients and good for her team is also good for the shareholders—has resulted in the company having an unmatched 95 percent client approval rating.

About Globalization Partners

Pioneer of the Global Employer of Record model, Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and into more than 170 countries without the hassle of setting up local branch offices or subsidiaries. Its Global Expansion Platform™ allows companies to hire employees throughout the world without having to navigate complex international legal, tax and HR issues. You identify the talent, and we put your team member on our payroll. Whether it's to test a new market or expand your talent pool, Globalization Partners is the most trustworthy solution in the market. We have dual U.S. headquarters to serve you in Boston and California, and regional hub offices located worldwide in Germany, the UAE, India, Shanghai, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore and the UK.

Globalization Partners is also the only global employer of record that is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data. To find out more, please visit Globalization-Partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

Contact:

Karen Pantinas

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Kpantinas@globalization-partners.com

617-729-4466

SOURCE Globalization Partners

Related Links

https://www.globalization-partners.com

