Nicolina Marzicola Named Chief People Officer of Nielsen

28 Feb, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, the global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, announced today that Nicolina Marzicola will now serve as Nielsen's Chief People Officer.

As Global Chief People Officer, Marzicola will lead Nielsen's Global HR function, and will oversee talent initiatives that engage employees, connect back to strategic priorities and ultimately drive company growth. This is inclusive of Talent Acquisition, Compensation, Benefits, Learning and Development, HR Operations and Reporting, as well as Nielsen's core HR business support function.

Nicolina Marzicola, Chief People Officer, Nielsen
Marzicola will report to Karthik Rao, Nielsen's CEO.

"I'm delighted to join Nielsen as the Chief People Officer in this new era of transformation and growth for the company," said Marzicola. "I look forward to working with Karthik and the entire leadership team to continue cultivating Nielsen's culture and uniting our global employees around our ambitious goals."

"Nicolina will play a crucial role in our ability to operate with greater agility by transforming where and how Nielsen works," said Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen. "I'm confident that her years of human resources experience will instill in our organization a shared sense of purpose as we drive toward our bold vision for the future."

Marzicola brings Nielsen decades of vast knowledge and experience in helping global organizations navigate complex business transformations. Most recently, she led broad people and talent management strategies at HP Inc.

About Nielsen
Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

