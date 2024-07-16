Nicolle Zawacki Appointed SVP Sales at TMB (Trusted Media Brands)

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB (Trusted Media Brands) has appointed Nicolle Zawacki to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Zawacki joined TMB earlier this year as Head of East Coast Sales. In her newly appointed role, she is responsible for driving revenue growth and shaping the profile of TMB in the advertising community. She will lead the global media sales and marketing teams to develop comprehensive strategies for TMB that evolve with the changing media landscape.

Prior to TMB, Zawacki was executive director at Conde Nast where she drove increased investment and new business for brand partnerships. She brings a wealth of knowledge in the OTT/CTV space having previously served as VP of Sales at CracklePlus where she helped double revenue. Prior to her VP role, Zawacki was the Director for Crackle and PlayStation at Sony where she helped launch PSVue along with new programming and channels.

Earlier in her career, Zawacki also spent time at Time Inc, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, and Tremor Video. Zawacki will report to TMB President, Marty Moe, who joined the company in April from Vox Media.

About Trusted Media Brands

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at trustedmediabrands.com .

