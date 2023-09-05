NICU WISHES: 4MOMS PARTNERS WITH PROJECT SWEET PEAS TO HELP UNDERSERVED NICUs

News provided by

4moms

05 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

10 U.S. Hospitals to Benefit From New Program in Honor of NICU Awareness Month

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off NICU Awareness Month, 4moms, the makers of innovative baby gear, has joined forces with Project Sweet Peas, a national non-profit that supports NICUs and NICU families, to unveil "NICU Wishes." This new program aims to give communities the opportunity to support NICU nurses, families, patients, and hospitals by helping them get the items that they need most in the NICU. Project Sweet Peas and 4moms have identified 10 underserved hospitals across the country. Starting today, anyone can visit https://www.4moms.com/pages/nicu-wishes to donate items most needed in the NICU via personalized Amazon Wish Lists. Needed items range from baby bottles, diapers, swaddles, MamaRoo Baby Swings, and Keurig coffee machines for the hardworking NICU staffs.

Continue Reading
To kick off NICU Awareness Month, 4moms has joined forces with non-profit Project Sweet Peas to unveil “NICU Wishes,” a program that allows communities to support underserved NICUs and NICU families by helping them get the items that they need most.
To kick off NICU Awareness Month, 4moms has joined forces with non-profit Project Sweet Peas to unveil “NICU Wishes,” a program that allows communities to support underserved NICUs and NICU families by helping them get the items that they need most.

The hospitals participating in NICU Wishes include:

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown – Nashville, TN
  • Boston Medical Center – Boston, MA
  • DCH Northport Medical Center – Northport, AL
  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital – Panama City, FL
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital – Lafayette, IN
  • Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital – Baltimore, MD
  • Nemours Children's Hospital – Wilmington, DE
  • Pomona Valley Medical Center – Pomona, CA
  • Southeast Health Medical Center – Dothan, AL
  • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children – Philadelphia, PA

To kick off the program, 4moms has donated 5 MamaRoo Baby Swings to each NICU and Project Sweet Peas has donated gift bags, which includes a NICU Journal, NICU Milestone cards, and CuddlePea Bonding Doll. The MamaRoo has been an instrumental tool for NICU nurses and staff for more than a decade. Its unique motions calm and comfort babies in nearly 650 hospitals across the U.S. when nurses and families need an extra set of arms. Throughout September, 4moms and Project Sweet Peas will encourage their communities to visit the Wish Lists and support these hospitals.

For more information and to support the NICU Wishes program, click here: https://www.4moms.com/pages/nicu-wishes.

SOURCE 4moms

Also from this source

ROO-CYCLE: 4MOMS PARTNERS WITH REBELSTORK TO EXTEND THE LIFE OF ITS GEAR

4MOMS REFRESHES THE ROCKAROO® BABY ROCKER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.