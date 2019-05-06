Nielsen And Beiersdorf U.S. Are Fostering Growth In The Skin Care Category Through Analytics And Technology

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced the renewal and expansion of its analytic relationship with Beiersdorf U.S., a trusted global leader within the skin care category. Together, Nielsen and Beiersdorf U.S. are fostering growth in the health and beauty space by accelerating the adoption of cutting edge analytics and technology. With this agreement, Beiersdorf U.S. became the first skin care company to engage with Nielsen's newest technology platform, Nielsen Connect.

Building off of a collaborative relationship that has been growing since 2008, Nielsen has helped Beiersdorf U.S. navigate through the health and beauty consumer landscape with speed and precision. Through expanded market coverage, amplified services around omnichannel measurement, more agile analytics and deeper insight into the changing consumer landscape, Nielsen will continue to deliver industry-leading data across Beiersdorf's U.S. brand portfolio, inclusive of NIVEA, Eucerin and Aquaphor.

"Nielsen has been a trusted and valued partner of the Beiersdorf U.S. business for many years, delivering quality data services that are meaningful to our business in an informed and responsive manner," said Rodney Waights, VP, Shopper & Customer Marketing, at Beiersdorf U.S. "The adoption of Nielsen Connect is already underway. We believe it will simplify access to data, improve the speed and ability to generate real insights and enable us to be more agile in our decision-making."

"Beiersdorf U.S. is setting a new standard in the world of skin care by showing the industry how to embrace new technology and joining a growing roster of companies who are leaning into Nielsen Connect, said Laura McCullough, EVP, U. S. Customer Development, Nielsen. "We are looking forward to supporting the company's future growth as they continue to win through strong retailer collaboration and consumer centricity. Equipped with speed and enhanced data visualization, analytic tools, Beiersdorf U.S. will have a clear view into what's happening in the beauty market, why and what's next."

ABOUT BEIERSDORF

Beiersdorf AG is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality skin care products, with over 130 years of experience in the marketplace. The Hamburg-based company has around 18,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of just under $8 billion in financial year 2016. NIVEA, the world's No. 1 skincare brand, is the cornerstone of the company's brand portfolio, which also includes brands such as Eucerin and Aquaphor, as well as, La Prairie.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

