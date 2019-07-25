Nielsen and Max Media Announce a Multiyear Comprehensive Agreement for Audio Ratings Service

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and Max Media have reached a multiyear agreement for Nielsen audio measurement. This agreement includes nearly all syndicated products and services including Portable People Meter (PPM) data, Nielsen Scarborough, Polk by IHS Markit data, Nielsen Rhiza, PD Advantage and Tapscan's suite of services.

"We are delighted to be working again with Nielsen," said Keith Barton, VP and General Manager of Max Media. "The comprehensive capabilities of Nielsen's tools, including Nielsen Scarborough, Polk by IHS Markit, Nielsen Rhiza and Tapscan, are integral to our ability to facilitate success for the advertisers and agencies that we work with. We are now armed with the tools necessary to provide valuable marketing and advertising expertise to our clients and ultimately increase ROI."

The agreement includes a range of audience measurement and analytical services including local buying behavior data from Nielsen Scarborough and Nielsen Rhiza . Nielsen Rhiza is an advanced, easy-to-use sales tool that enables Max Media to offer clients granular insights about its customers, media consumption and the competitive landscape. Rhiza is powered by Nielsen ratings and marketplace buyer behavioral data, which makes it easier for media buyers and sellers to identify current and new customer segments by location and demographics.

"We're very pleased to welcome Max Media's Norfolk cluster of radio stations back into our valued family of Nielsen Audio clients," said Brad Kelly, Managing Director of Nielsen Audio. "Despite the fragmentation that exists across the broader media landscape, radio remains remarkably resilient with American consumers, reaching 92% of Americans each week. We look forward to assisting Max Media in helping Norfolk advertisers understand radio's important role in the marketing mix, as well as the uniquely qualified consumers that they deliver."

