NIELSEN AND NEXSTAR ANNOUNCE COMPREHENSIVE AGREEMENT FOR LOCAL & NATIONAL TV MEASUREMENT SERVICES

Nielsen remains a preferred Nexstar provider of currency-grade TV audience data

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, today announced a multi-year extension of an agreement with Nexstar Media Group, Inc.(NASDAQ: NXST), to provide Local and National TV measurement services across Nexstar's media businesses, including The CW Network, NewsNation, Antenna TV, and 200 owned or partner television stations in 116 local markets across the country. Under the terms of the agreement, Nielsen will continue to be a preferred Nexstar provider of currency-grade TV audience data.

Nexstar will continue to leverage a comprehensive suite of Nielsen's Local, National & Digital solutions including Over the Top (OTT) measurement, cross-media measurement via Nielsen ONE Ads, Digital Content Ratings (DCR), Digital in TV Ratings (DTVR), Scarborough, Rhiza and Grabix - which all provide important audience insights.

Nielsen is continuously working to evolve its measurement services to provide a comprehensive view of the fragmented viewing landscape. In reaching this agreement, Nexstar, as well as all Nielsen customers, have access to Nielsen's Big Data + Panel measurement approach. Big Data + Panel combines the scale of millions of homes with Nielsen's representative people-powered panels to provide more accurate and data-driven measurement the industry can trust to accurately represent their audience.

"Nexstar is a valued, long-standing customer, and we're proud to continue to serve as one of its preferred providers of audience data and ad measurement," said Amilcar Perez, Chief Revenue Officer, Nielsen. "Nielsen's unique mix of unrivaled data science expertise paired with our comprehensive measurement sets us apart from other providers. We remain committed to bringing the industry and our customers data they can trade on with confidence."

"We are pleased to extend our relationship with Nielsen and are excited about the potential for Nielsen's Big Data + Panel measurement solution to more accurately measure all the places where consumers engage with Nexstar's valuable content – over the air, via cable and satellite, over-the-top, online and out-of-home," said Michael Strober, Nexstar's Chief Revenue Officer. 

About Nielsen
Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America's largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar's national television properties include The CW, America's fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America's fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company's portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

