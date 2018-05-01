Nielsen And The Dieline Recognize The Best In Package Redesign

"In order for companies to compete in today's dynamic consumer landscape, good package design has become table stakes," said Laura Richardson, vice president of design solutions at Nielsen. "Part of the impetus for establishing the Nielsen Design Impact Awards was to create methodologies by which to judge the effectiveness of design. The right redesign can have major benefits for products—including significant sales lifts and greater consumer engagement."

Hundreds of FMCG brands and their design agencies submitted their best entries for product package redesigns that were successfully launched between Jan. 1, 2015, and March 1, 2017. As the first U.S. package design award to leverage retail performance data as part of the winner identification process, Nielsen reviewed in-market performance of all submissions using Nielsen's Retail Measurement Sales data, identifying brands that saw a demonstrable increase in retail dollar sales and units during the year that followed the redesign launch. Complementing sales data, Nielsen also conducted a survey of thousands of consumers to assess how well each submitted redesign addressed the entrants' core communication objective and whether consumers were more likely to purchase the new package versus the old one. Based on the results of this full analysis, five design initiatives were selected—three winners and two honorable mentions—that each leveraged package design to truly remarkable effect. These awards underscore the very real and measurable business value of outstanding package design.

THE WINNERS OF THE 2018 NIELSEN DESIGN IMPACT AWARDS*:



WINNERS:

fairlife (Parent Company: fairlife, LLC; Design Agency: Coca-Cola Design and Turner Duckworth )

) Ice Breakers Ice Cubes (Parent Company: The Hershey Company; Designed by: Hershey Global Design and LPK)

Robert Mondavi Private Selection (Parent Company: Constellation Brands, Inc.; Design Agency: Affinity Creative Group)

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Sabra Guacamole (Parent Company: Sabra Dipping Company, LLC; Design Agency: Beardwood&Co.)

Tessemae's Organic Salad Dressing (Parent Company: Tessemae's, LLC; Design Agency: Harvey)

"Our award alliance with Nielsen fills a void in our industry, bringing insights into in-market sales performance, a metric which is very much needed, but often times missing from other award analysis," said Jessica Deseo, partner at The Dieline. "The Dieline Awards has always aimed to highlight the value of effective package design, and are thrilled for the second year of the Nielsen Design Impact Awards."



Nielsen's Richardson continues, "In a growth challenged marketplace, it's important for marketers to truly understand the value a successful package redesign can bring to a business' bottom line. In this year's analysis we had the privilege to review a number of impressive submissions. We saw across the board that brands are thinking about how the design of their product packaging would work not only in-stores but also for shop-ability and share-ability via social media. Ultimately, this year's winners were best in class at creatively using their pack redesign as the vehicle to effectively grab consumer attention at shelf and drive purchase behavior."

Click here to learn more about the Nielsen Design Impact Awards, the methodology used to assess each submission and access in-depth stories from this year's winners.



