Nielsen Appoints Scott Brown as Head of Audience Measurement to Lead the Company's Cross-Media Strategy

Brown's leadership appointment comes at a pivotal moment in time as the distinction between linear TV and digital video continues to blur and all players in the media industry including advertisers, agencies, networks, content creators and platforms are demanding a clear view of media consumption across all screens and ad models. In response, Nielsen is reinventing the way it brings product offerings to market under a unified platform vision and strategy.

"Consumers are watching premium video in a fundamentally different way today than they were even five years ago. The opportunity for marketers is enormous. We're bringing together the ability to effectively plan, optimize and measure through the full funnel so that marketers can monetize this opportunity to the fullest extent," said Eric Bosco, Chief Product Officer for Nielsen Media. "Scott will play a critical role in bridging all of our measurement solutions together to ensure that we meet the evolving needs of the market."

Under Brown, Nielsen is currently overhauling its digital measurement methodology to position the company to create a flexible, independent platform that can quickly adapt to evolving privacy and policy changes. Brown is also spearheading the effort to incorporate addressable advertising into TV measurement.

"Marketers and publishers want to understand their audience across all platforms in a simple way. They want to understand where the true incremental reach comes from and how different platforms and services perform to ultimately help inform both advertising strategies as well as program and content decisioning," said Scott Brown, GM of Audience Measurement at Nielsen. "Nielsen has historically measured media types and platforms independently. However, as convergence across all media types continue, the industry will require a single methodology for a holistic view that captures how digital, connected TV and other platforms perform alongside linear TV. This is the holy grail."

Previously, Brown served as Chief Technology Officer for Nielsen's measurement products. In that role, he led the technical implementation of its measurement products across mobile, computer and connected TVs including the migration of its infrastructure to the cloud. That cloud-based platform currently underpins Nielsen's entire audience measurement product suite today.

Nielsen enables media owners to better monetize their assets, optimize their spend and make comparisons across media. In addition, media buyers will benefit from the ability to validate cross-platform campaign delivery and confidently make guarantees based on the trusted Nielsen TV ratings data that the industry trades on today.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

