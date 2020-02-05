Nielsen Brandbank and SKU Ninja® + WhyteSpyder Launch Strategic Alliance

The combination of SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder's technology and Nielsen Brandbank's capabilities will provide incremental value to the industry and is the perfect harmonization of industry-leading content providers working together to enhance and accelerate the rich content creation management and distribution, offering to go above and beyond the basic back of pack product information.

Both retailers' and brands' presence online will be enhanced as a result of this alliance. The introduction of these capabilities will advance opportunities for brands & retailers alike to convey their story to the conscious consumer through use of feature sets containing videos, marketing images, and rich text as well as product comparisons and interactive product tours. This will ultimately lead to increased consumer engagement, improved search engine optimization, and a shortened path to purchase as the overall online shopping experience improves.

"As leaders in the industry, it is our mission to enable exceptional consumer experiences everywhere, and we are excited to be working with SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder, who share our commitment to enhance and accelerate product content online to deliver a best in class shopping experience," said Mike Nickituk, Global Managing Director at Nielsen Brandbank. "We are proud to support retailers and brands globally by offering a more dynamic way of working to manage the evolving needs of the conscious consumer."

SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder's tools are designed and developed from the team's years of experience working with major online retailers. This alliance with Nielsen Brandbank is an excellent opportunity for the company's ecommerce technology to make rich content easy and efficient for a worldwide userbase. Nielsen Brandbank's connection to many of the world's best retailers and brands is an ideal scenario to make a fast impact and help more companies win.

"We are thrilled to work with such an effective, well-respected company like Nielsen Brandbank," said J.S. Bull, Chief Executive Officer at SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder. As we have built and optimized our SKU Ninja SaaS platform to make it easy for retailers and brands to win online, we are excited to bring this experience to Nielsen Brandbank's portfolio of clients, which represents the greatest retailers and brands in the world."

About SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder: SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder makes it easy for companies to win online. They combine the speed of technology and automation with human expertise and analysis to solve the problems of online shopping professionals. They provide brands and retailers the tools they need to create and manage a best-in-class online retail portfolio.

About Nielsen Brandbank: Nielsen Brandbank is the world's leading product content creation management and publishing solution for multi-channel retailing. The business works with major multinational grocery and health & beauty retailers and over 7,000 FMCG suppliers in 28 markets. Nielsen Brandbank creates, captures, manages and distributes product content, which is optimized for shopper marketing and category planning.

SOURCE Nielsen Brandbank