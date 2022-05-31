Nielsen Impact Score Expands to Deliver New Marketing Performance Insights for Professional Sports Teams and Brands

Nielsen Impact Score Pro enables teams and brands to maximize marketing and sponsorship investment opportunities. Tweet this

Nielsen Sports, a global leader in sports media valuation, data intelligence, strategy and insights, first launched the Nielsen Impact Score in fall 2021 to showcase the marketing impact collegiate men's basketball teams could deliver to potential student-athletes. NIS coverage has been expanded to major collegiate football programs and its scope has been further enhanced to meet a broader range of entities. Tapping Nielsen's industry-leading TV measurement tools, along with its local market research data from Nielsen Scarborough and Nielsen Fan Insights , NIS is a first-of-its-kind solution that only Nielsen can deliver.

"Sports teams playing in some of the world's most popular leagues are able to effectively engage massive audiences and deliver marketing messages on behalf of brands like no other properties," said Jon Stainer, Nielsen Sports Managing Director, Americas. "NIS Pro is uniquely capable of delivering data analytics solutions that provide benchmarking and intelligence to back up decision making by teams and brands at the highest level of sports."

The Nielsen Impact Score Pro solution provides the following:

Information database featuring team-level metrics for every team in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS

Sponsor exposure benchmarks by team, asset, and season

Viewership trends per game, team, sport, and season segment

Fan affinity benchmarks including fan counts and key demographics

Social media engagement metrics by platform, team, and league

Benchmarks by league, designated market area, and across all major professional sports leagues

NIS Pro will give the Mets, who are located in the country's largest media market along with many popular professional franchises, the ability to compare and contrast across sports and employ strategic decision making to benefit both the organization and their partners. The tool provides comparative and contextual positioning, insights to optimize the organization's rate card and allows the Mets to measure their properties across key marketing KPIs against local and national competitors.

NIS Pro provides the necessary contextual insights to inform buying and selling strategies within the major North American professional sports sponsorship market. The tool includes asset performance rankings for every team which allows brands to identify and maximize their sponsorship exposure.

Learn more about the Nielsen Impact Score at https://content.nielsen.com/2022/NISPro .

Nielsen Sports is a leading source of sports and sponsorship measurement and analytics around the world, with solutions spanning cross-platform media valuation, fan insights, and digital and social analysis. Nielsen Sports provides insight and analysis of over 15,000 teams, leagues and events and for more than 150,000 brands globally. Learn more at nielsensports.com.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

SOURCE Nielsen