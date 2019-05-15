Nielsen Is No. 7 On 100 Best Corporate Citizens List In 2019

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announces its selection as No. 7 on Corporate Responsibility (CR) Magazine's 2019 list of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

Now in its twentieth year, CR Magazine produces the annual ranking of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens with its research partner, ISS-ESG. Each company on the Russell 1000 Index is automatically ranked based on its transparency and performance across 134 different environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. These factors provide a measure of each company's relative performance and progress over time as it relates to their policies and practices across the ESG areas that matter most.

"We're thrilled to be included on this list of high-performing companies," said David Kenny, CEO, Nielsen. "This honor is a true testament to our associates and teams around the globe who are empowered to create value every day for our clients, communities and each other. We're committed to continued transparency about all of the environmental, social and governance factors that matter most to our stakeholders and to our future success as a company."

Our Global Responsibility & Sustainability strategy includes all ESG issues that affect our business, operations, and our internal and external stakeholders. Through responsible, sustainable business practices, we're committed to connecting key ESG issues with our core purpose as a company to deliver new and greater value across all of our stakeholder groups. We've linked our ESG strategy and external reporting efforts as part of a cohesive cycle focused on continuous improvement, enabling us to transparently share our ongoing journey through our Nielsen Global Responsibility Report and regular updates.

