Nielsen Launches Local Streaming Insights Solution in Top 56 Local Markets

Nielsen

07 Jun, 2023

Quarterly report provides streaming insights at the local market level for the first time.

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen today announced the launch of its Local Streaming Insights Quarterly Solution; a new report that provides metrics on TV app usage, streaming to the glass, for over 20 major streaming apps at the local market level. The quarterly reports are available for the top 56 local markets and include insights on subscription streaming services (e.g., Netflix), ad-supported streaming services (e.g., Pluto TV), and MVPD and vMVPD apps (e.g., DirecTV Stream, other leading providers).

For the first time, Nielsen clients will have access to syndicated reports with streaming insights that are specific to the local audiences in which they are targeting.

"We are delighted to provide a new and impactful solution to support our clients' understanding of the rapidly evolving viewing landscape," said Catherine Herkovic, EVP and Managing Director, Nielsen Local. "We are committed to working alongside our clients to help them deliver on their business objectives and access valuable local audiences at a deeper level."

Nielsen's industry leading Local TV measurement includes persons-level demographics for traditional cable, satellite, broadband only and over-the-air viewers. The combination of Nielsen's Local TV panels plus return path data empowers Nielsen's customers to activate and measure local media buys with confidence. Nielsen reports viewing across devices and is the leading measurement company to provide direct persons measurement, inclusive of incremental out-of-home (OOH) audiences in select markets, via Nielsen's proprietary Portable People Meter (PPM).

About Nielsen
Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

