Nielsen Launches Next-Generation Viewership Analytics Platform Covering Top 56 U.S. TV Markets

By leveraging Gracenote Real-Time Smart TV data, Nielsen is delivering powerful analytics capabilities, previously available only for digital media, to local TV and advertisers. Now, programmers, advertisers and news directors can instantly access audience behavior and trending topics while more effectively determining gains and losses for their programming and that of their competition. The new intuitive interface lets users seamlessly switch from micro to macro analysis and dynamic graphs that feature real-time video streams to detail the exact moment of audience tune-in or tune-out. As a result, programmers can access detailed insights to enhance program content, scheduling, advertising and on-air promotions using real-time Smart TV viewership information.

"Viewership insights from Nielsen Grabix have given programmers and advertisers a competitive edge for years," said Kelly Abcarian, SVP of Product Leadership for Nielsen. "But the new addition of Gracenote Smart TV viewership data, which provides real-time insights and complements Nielsen's industry standard ratings, pushes Grabix to the next level. The latest iteration of the product gives TV programmers and advertisers more power than ever to make data-driven business decisions that help them grow and build their audiences."

The reimagined Grabix user interface features a new, powerful search capability that lets programmers, newsroom staff and advertisers measure the number of mentions of a particular news event, politician, celebrity or trend by on-air talent or within in-program content. For programmers, the new platform makes it easy to separate different portions of a program into various segments, such as weather, news segments, advertising breaks, pre-game or half-time shows and quickly assess viewership changes. A new interactive geographic heat map also allows users to analyze audiences by zip code. This provides programmers an immediate understanding of trending news stories and topics as well as access up-to-the-minute competitive analysis, enabling quick evaluation of audience ratings against their competitors.

Gracenote's Silicon Valley development team redesigned the entire Grabix user experience from the ground-up, focusing on design features that make it easier for researchers, advertising sales teams, programmers and news producers to quickly access critical TV viewership insights. Gracenote Real-Time Smart TV viewership data uses Gracenote's patented Video Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology to identify TV programs, movies, advertisements and video games.

