Nielsen Makes Senior Appointments, Further Builds Out Media Management Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) announced today the following appointments: Sean Cohan, a media industry and A+E veteran, joins the company as Chief Growth Officer and President, International; Peter Bradbury, currently Executive Vice President & Managing Director, US Media Sellers Group, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, US and Karthik Rao, formerly Chief Product, Technology & Operations Officer - Global Media has been named Chief Operating Officer, Nielsen Global Media.

Cohan has spent several decades in the media business, 15 of those years at A+E Networks. While there he was President, International and Digital Media (US and Int'l), overseeing both rapid growth divisions. Cohan supervised the company's brands, services and content outside the U.S. spanning 200+ countries. In addition, he managed US domestic digital activities and services from direct to consumer subscriptions to award-winning voice assistant apps. In his role at Nielsen, he will oversee the growth strategy, partnerships, corporate and business development, and all Nielsen international businesses including our measurement as well as Gracenote Metadata, Nielsen Sports, and outcomes offerings. Immediately prior to joining Cohan was a senior leader at content, marketing, and venture company Wheelhouse Group.

Rao's title is now Chief Operating Officer, Nielsen Global Media. His 20 years at Nielsen has been spent across business lines, geographies and industries with particular time in APAC and the US. Immediately prior to this role, he was CEO of the Gracenote business. He is responsible for driving a global product-driven technology transformation. His current remit includes Product, Operations, Data Science, and Technology.

Bradbury has spent 24 years at Nielsen spanning roles of increasing responsibility across the fast moving consumer goods and media businesses. His most recent responsibilities include: leading Nielsen's commercial efforts across National Television, Radio, Digital, Local TV and Social Media, he is also responsible for Gracenote Metadata, Nielsen Sports and Gaming. Peter's new role will expand his current remit and include Nielsen's Advertiser and Media Agency Teams as well as Media Analytics.

"These appointments illustrate the commitment we have to building out a rigorous and forward looking business dedicated to one media truth and the belief that a transparent, unified independent view of the total audience will help the entire ecosystem succeed and thrive in this evolving landscape, said David Kenny, CEO, Nielsen. "These appointments set us up well for the future."

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

