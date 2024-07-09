Nielsen Names Akhil Parekh Chief Solutions Officer of Digital Product

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, the global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, announced today that Akhil Parekh will join Nielsen as its Chief Solutions Officer of Digital Product.

Akhil Parekh, Nielsen's Chief Solutions Officer of Digital Product

In this newly created role, Akhil will be responsible for expanding Nielsen's value proposition to the advertising ecosystem through new digital products and enhancements. He will oversee the teams focused on Nielsen's planning and ads products, as well as strategic partnerships. Akhil will partner with Deirdre Thomas, Nielsen's Chief Product Officer for Audience Measurement, who will continue to lead product strategy for Nielsen's content solutions and existing ratings and reporting teams.

"Nielsen has persisted as the leader in the audience measurement in the advertising ecosystem, and it's an honor to continue the innovation that will unlock future growth for the business in the digital space," said Akhil Parekh, Chief Solutions Officer of Digital Product.

"As we continue to evolve with the industry and focus our efforts on streaming and our convergent TV strategy, we must continue to make strategic investments in innovation. Akhil will play a critical role in helping develop the products and strategies our clients need to succeed in the advertising ecosystem," said Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen. "I'm so excited for our future and feel confident that the new additions to our team will help us achieve our vision."

Akhil has extensive experience in the advertising industry and a proven track record of driving product innovation and maximizing impact through deep collaboration across cross-functional teams. He was most recently Executive Vice President, Managing Director at Publicis Groupe, where he was responsible for building a new media platform for agency planners and buyers. Previously he served in senior positions at Mediaocean, 4C Insights (acquired by Mediaocean), Rovi Corporation, Amp'd Mobile, and ExcelaCom.

About Nielsen

Nielsen is a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their global audiences—now and into the future. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

SOURCE Nielsen