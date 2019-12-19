Nielsen Names New Chief Human Resources Officer, Laurie Lovett

Lovett will run the Human Resources function for the Nielsen Global Media business and will remain with that business after the completion of the separation of the two businesses. Previously she spent over 20 years with Accenture holding various leadership roles. She then moved on to Verisk Analytics as the Global Chief Human Resources Officer where she led the full scope of talent, diversity, human resources, and organizational development activities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Laurie to Nielsen. Her ability to apply best in class HR solutions while building a talent culture and guiding others to become great leaders and managers will help us to supercharge the next era of the Nielsen Global Media business," commented David Kenny, CEO, Nielsen.

"After having spent some time with the teams at Nielsen, I am thrilled to join this smart and dedicated group. The company is in the midst of an exciting transformation which makes for a wonderful opportunity. I am thrilled to build on the current momentum of this terrific business," said Lovett.

Christopher Taft has spent over a decade working in various Controller roles at the General Electric Company and at Nielsen. Prior to that, he worked in the assurance and advisory services group at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. He has been acting Controller for 10 months. He will add the Chief Accounting Officer duties to his remit.

"Chris brings a great understanding of our businesses to this role and will provide terrific insight as we move to separate the company into two publicly traded entities later in 2020," said Kenny.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

SOURCE Nielsen

Related Links

http://www.nielsen.com

