NIELSEN SELECTS LIVERAMP TO CONNECT ADVANCED AUDIENCES FOR BIG DATA AND CROSS-PLATFORM MEASUREMENT AND PLANNING IN NIELSEN ECOSYSTEM

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, today announced that LiveRamp , a leading global data collaboration platform, is now interoperable with Nielsen to power Big Data + Panel advanced audience planning and measurement in Nielsen ONE.

The deal seamlessly connects first and third-party data sources to Nielsen via LiveRamp, which enables audiences to be planned and measured across platforms by leveraging Nielsen ONE Ads, Nielsen's planning suite, and Nielsen's Data Driven Linear solutions. Clients can create and leverage advanced audiences across the Nielsen ecosystem for holistic, end-to-end planning and measurement across screens at both the household and person-based level.

LiveRamp's integration furthers Nielsen's interoperability within the marketplace, enhancing long standing integrations with publishers, platforms, data providers, and agency holding companies. The addition of LiveRamp's RampID for ecosystem connectivity and collaboration powers full, always-on use cases across platforms, allowing clients to build and evaluate on-the-fly audiences at scale for enhanced cross-platform TV planning and measurement.

"We've seen the industry demand grow across linear and digital for highly targeted audiences powered by big data," said Stefan Maris, Chief Partnerships Officer, Nielsen. "Our integration with LiveRamp enables seamless connectivity of both first and third-party data to plan and measure advanced audiences at scale using Big Data + Panel."

"Our integration with Nielsen delivers a more holistic and detailed understanding of audiences across screens that empowers both brands and agencies to improve activation, and publishers to enhance the value of their inventory," said Vihan Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, LiveRamp. "All parties gain access to deep insights that fuel a powerful flywheel around planning and measurement."

"LiveRamp and Nielsen's new integration allows Havas Media to holistically plan on, buy, activate and measure custom-built advanced audiences as part of our proprietary Converged product suite to better serve our clients," said Mike Bregman, Chief Activation Officer for Havas Media Network North America. "This integrated solution will enable us to leverage first- and third-party data and we're excited to introduce it across our portfolio."

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world's most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and enterprise identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners. Learn more at www.liveramp.com.

