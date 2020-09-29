Nielsen's Global Consumer Business Reinforces Commitment To Chicago As Site Of Global Headquarters

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen's Global Consumer Business announced Chicago as its global headquarters as it moves forward with its journey to becoming a standalone company. Effective January 1, 2021, this next evolution of Nielsen's Global Consumer Business' nearly century-old legacy in Chicago reestablishes the company's commitment to leveraging Illinois' elite technology talent and diverse workforce.

Already the company's largest workspace in the U.S., this fully operational LEED Silver certified office, located at 200 W Jackson Blvd, provides Nielsen's Global Consumer Business the opportunity to collaborate with technology partners, attract top talent and better serve our consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail clients, many of whom are also based in Chicago. Nielsen's Global Consumer Business plans to further invest in and refresh this office, which is already home to many of the company's senior leaders from technology, operations, communications, finance and human resources.

"Nielsen was founded in Chicago, Arthur Nielsen revolutionized consumer measurement and data here, and becoming a separate company is an opportunity to return our headquarters back to our original home. We believe that Chicago is a great place to build upon our technology lead and continue to disrupt the industry," says David Rawlinson, CEO of Nielsen's Global Consumer Business. "Coupled with Chicago's long-standing reputation for diverse talent, establishing our headquarters here will help us on our journey to define the future of e-commerce measurement and data, and build a world-class culture."

Returning to the site of the company's founding in Rogers Park in 1923, Nielsen's Global Consumer Business now employs approximately 30,000 employees in nearly 100 countries around the world. Reestablishing its status as a longstanding member of this vibrant community, the Chicago office employs a team of more than 600 people, including some of our most forward-thinking technologists who are helping to reshape the future of our business and inform the future of commerce.

As a company with deep roots in Chicago for more than 95 years, Nielsen's Global Consumer Business plans to expand its footprint with the addition of at least 50 jobs over the next two years. Nielsen's commitment to the City of Chicago includes partnering with underserved communities, colleges and universities for internship and training opportunities. These efforts will equip candidates with the skills and confidence they need to make a positive impact in their lives and their communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nielsen's Consumer Business headquarters back to Illinois, the place where it all started," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Illinois continues to be a choice for leading companies across the world to expand and invest in – and that's in no small part thanks to the talent found in our communities, our commitment to innovation and technology, and resources found here that allow companies to grow and thrive. We look forward to partnering with Nielsen to ensure more Illinoisans can benefit from jobs created and their continued economic growth in our state."

Due to its top-notch talent, quality of life, and transportation infrastructure that gives companies quick access anywhere in the world, the State of Illinois is home to headquarters for hundreds of major global companies, including 37 in the Fortune 500. To ensure that Illinois remains a location where global headquarters can compete, prosper, and provide opportunities for all Illinoisans, Illinois is continuing to invest in infrastructure through Rebuild Illinois and talent through a renewed focus on apprenticeships and other workforce initiatives.

"Nielsen's Consumer Business headquarters move to Chicago is a vote of confidence in Illinois and a testament to the growth opportunities our state has to offer for world class companies to grow and thrive, even in the midst of a pandemic," said Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Erin B. Guthrie. "Under Governor Pritzker's leadership, more companies continue to make the choice for Illinois, thanks to the talent and resiliency found across our communities, investments in shared infrastructure, as well as our continued investments that give us a competitive place to do business."

"This announcement is an exciting win-win for Nielsen and the entire Chicago region," said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "By establishing its headquarters here in our city, Nielsen is furthering its position in the most economically diverse city in the nation, enabling it to better lead this fast-moving and cutting-edge industry, all while helping develop our city's own incredible workforce talent pipeline for years to come."

