Nielsen's Gracenote Drives Next Evolution of Hollywood Project Management with Debut of New Studio Solutions Suite

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, the content solutions pillar of Nielsen, has debuted Gracenote Studio Solutions, a portfolio of offerings designed to help Hollywood streamline content operations and optimize internal processes. The new product suite provides entertainment professionals focused on creative development, production, business affairs and legal with critical data accessible through powerful tools to inform smarter decision-making.

Gracenote Studio Solutions is anchored by Studio System, the entertainment industry's go-to resource for data and business intelligence trusted by virtually every major Hollywood film studio, television network, talent agency and production company. Studio System enables subscribers to track producers, directors, writers, actors, agents and below-the-line talent and monitor film, TV and digital projects from planning through post-production.

The suite is rounded out by capabilities powered by Concept To Camera, an advanced solution used to manage scripts, contracts and talent and Curo, a visual effects (VFX) workflow suite that streamlines project pricing, planning and bidding. Concept To Camera and Curo come to Gracenote through the May 2022 strategic acquisition of their parent company, UST Global Media Services.

According to Studio System data, production deals have been increasing 30% year-over-year since 2019 resulting in the number of new original TV and film releases nearly doubling. With more deals being done leading to increased production activity, the industry is challenged to find efficiencies and optimize processes.

Gracenote Studio Solutions drives productivity and informed decision-making helping Hollywood to streamline the creation of outstanding entertainment content. Elements of the product suite will include:

Studio System: Tracks projects and companies across film, TV and streaming. Enables intuitive deal tracking, fast talent representative contact look-up and easy list building.

Studio System Creative: Manages script submissions and track projects from inception through release. Leverages powerful creative workflow tools pre-integrated with Studio System data.

Studio System Business: Organizes deals for projects and talent. Automatically generates deal requests, manages and tracks deal points and triggers payment notifications.

Studio System Production: Coordinates VFX production schedules, budgets and crewing. Informs creative and financial decisions helping to ensure projects remain on budget.

"With more competition than ever to bring both commercially and critically successful content to market, the entertainment community has a real need for solutions to help it optimize the way it works," said Filiz Bahmanpour, VP of Product at Gracenote. "By providing the critical data and information as well as powerful tools to access it, Gracenote Studio Solutions empowers Hollywood to do what it does best – create the content that entertains, engages and inspires audiences everywhere."

Gracenote will preview its Studio Solutions offerings to the entertainment industry at TheGrill conference produced by TheWrap running October 11 - 12 online and in-person in Hollywood. "We are delighted to have Gracenote, an innovator who's data and solutions power the entertainment industry, present at our flagship Grill conference," said Lynne Segall, CRO of TheWrap. "For over a decade, TheWrap's Grill has been a catalyst for dynamic conversations on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges and opportunities facing content in the digital age."

The Gracenote Studio Solutions product suite joins the company's Advanced Discovery and Content Analytics product portfolios which leverage industry-leading Gracenote metadata and IDs to help content distributors, owners and creators drive content consumption and extract the most value from their programming.

Gracenote is the content solutions pillar of Nielsen providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals to easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler.

