Nigeria Domestic Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities 2019 - Transaction Value & Volume, Interstate Remittance Flow for Key Hubs, Intra City P2P Transfers, Consumer Profile

This report provides a data-centric analysis of domestic remittance market dynamics in Nigeria to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks. This report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of remittance flow within the states/regions. It provides a detailed view of remittance from each of the key states/regions to various domestic locations (states/regions). It also provides market dynamics of intra city P2P transfers. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.

Domestic Remittance Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Nigeria

By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume

By Average Value Per Transaction

Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Nigeria

Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Domestic Remittance Market Dynamics by Key States/Regions in Nigeria

Market opportunity by key states/regions (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Market share by transfer channel by key states/regions - digital, mobile, and non-digital (value, volume, average value per transaction)

Interstate Remittance Flow Analysis by Key States/Regions in Nigeria

Analysis of outbound remittance flow from key sending states/regions to important destinations

Share of mobile by across key corridors of outbound remittance

Interstate Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Nigeria

Analysis by age group of sender

Analysis by income of sender

Analysis by occupation of sender

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries

Analysis by purpose

Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics in Nigeria

Market opportunity by transaction value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction

Market share by transfer channel (digital, mobile, and non-digital) by key cities bucketed under Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 segments - (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis of Consumer Profile in Nigeria

Analysis by age group of sender

Analysis by income of sender

Analysis by occupation of sender

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries

Analysis by purpose

1 About this Report

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Disclaimer



2 Nigeria Domestic Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1 Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics

2.1.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.1.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.1.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025



2.2 Nigeria Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

2.3 Nigeria Market Share Analysis by Remittance Destination - Interstate vs Intra City

2.4 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.4.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.4.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.4.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.5 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.5.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.5.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.5.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.6 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.6.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.6.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.6.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025



3 Nigeria Interstate Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

3.1 Interstate Remittance Market Size and Forecast

3.1.1 Interstate Remittance Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.1.2 Interstate Remittance Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.1.3 Interstate Remittance Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.2 Interstate Remittance Market Share Analysis by Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

3.3 Digital Interstate Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

3.3.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.3.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.3.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.4 Mobile Interstate Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

3.4.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.4.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.4.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.5 Non-Digital Interstate Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

3.5.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.5.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.5.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025



4 Nigeria Interstate Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics

4.1 Interstate Remittance - Analysis by Age Group

4.2 Interstate Remittance - Analysis by Occupation

4.3 Interstate Remittance - Analysis by Purpose

4.4 Interstate Remittance - Analysis by Income



5 Nigeria Interstate Remittance Flow Analysis by Key States

5.1 Interstate Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key States

5.2 Lagos State - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.2.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.2.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.2.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.2.5 Share of Mobile by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.3 Rivers State - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.3.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.3.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.3.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.3.5 Share of Mobile by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.4 Kano State - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.4.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.4.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.4.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.4.5 Share of Mobile by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.5 Oyo State - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.5.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.5.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.5.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.5.5 Share of Mobile by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.6 Delta State - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.6.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.6.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.6.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.6.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.6.5 Share of Mobile by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.7 Imo State - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.7.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.7.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.7.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.7.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.7.5 Share of Mobile by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.8 Akwa Ibom State - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.8.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.8.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.8.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.8.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.8.5 Share of Mobile by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.9 Edo State - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.9.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.9.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.9.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.9.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.9.5 Share of Mobile by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.1 Cross River State - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.10.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.10.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.10.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.10.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.10.5 Share of Mobile by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.11 Abia State - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.11.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.11.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.11.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.11.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.11.5 Share of Mobile by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance



6 Nigeria Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics

6.1 Domestic Intra City P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1 Intra City P2P Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

6.1.2 Intra City P2P Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

6.1.3 Intra City P2P Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

6.2 Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis by Channel

6.2.1 Market Share Analysis - Digital vs Non-Digital

6.2.2 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

6.2.3 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

6.2.4 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025



7 Nigeria Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis by Key Cities

7.1 Market Share Analysis by City Type

7.2 Tier 1 Cities - Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics

7.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.2.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.2.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.3 Tier 2 Cities - Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics

7.3.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.3.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.3.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.4 Tier 3 Cities - Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics

7.4.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.4.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.4.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025



8 Nigeria Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis by Consumer Demographics

8.1 Intra City P2P Transfer - Analysis by Age Group

8.2 Intra City P2P Transfer - Analysis by Occupation

8.3 Intra City P2P Transfer - Analysis by Purpose

8.4 Intra City Remittance - Analysis by Income



9 Further Reading

9.1 About the Author

9.2 Related Research

9.3 Knowledge Center



